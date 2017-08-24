Advertising

Brace yourselves, readers: this story is pretty fucked up. But you knew that when you clicked, and here we are. A young woman is going viral on Twitter after posting a photo of herself in which she claims to be four months pregnant. "4k RTs & I won't abort it," she wrote.

Here's her "announcement":

4 months pregnant. 4k RTs & I won't abort it. pic.twitter.com/z9lzWPuHIn — 🇲🇵 (@saipanting) August 23, 2017

The bizarre tweet went viral, as Twitter simultaneously jumped in to attack her...

Sweetie, How sad has to be your life to do this? pic.twitter.com/N4MvyV3Zv0 — 🌧️🦄 (@IonicBitch) August 23, 2017

...and defend her:

Let her fucking live her life. If you don't like it then you don't do it. All power to @saipanting bc it's her choice — 🌙 psychedelic (@abby_luvvv) August 24, 2017

And then in more screenshots which are ALSO going viral, someone claiming to be the "father" of this "baby" chimed in to the thread. And then this insane interaction between these potential PARENTS-TO-BE (???) happened:

AND IT GETS EVEN MORE BONKERS.

We can't confirm if all (or any) of this is real. But we can confirm that this woman's ridiculously absurd pregnancy announcement gave birth to what Twitter is hailing as "the greatest thread of all time."

This is hands down the wildest thread I've seen on this app!!!

😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/gV90pze1ty — Mwes M Drew™ (@_mwes) August 24, 2017

Here's the full thread, if you're curious (and if you made it this far, let's be honest, you're curious):

If you just read that whole thing like I did, you probably have questions. You're not alone.

BRO WHAT IS HAPPENING RN pic.twitter.com/2wdgSAQWOh — leo (@LeonardCowalski) August 24, 2017

We want to know what is happening rn, too, bro!!!!! Are these people for real? Are we being trolled? Is the whole internet just trolling all of us all of the time????

We don't know, sorry. But people are saying they haven't read a thread this good in YEARS:

Hands down the best thread I've read in years https://t.co/u9LGL6b1Yx — McLeon Charles (@CleeGetABucket) August 24, 2017

One hell of a thread https://t.co/KOKfGLVWtQ — Alkemist™ (@aggreybiwott) August 24, 2017

So, umm, congrats to everyone involved?

