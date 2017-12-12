This weird sign can help you sniff out a psychopath, even if it's you.

Does it smell fishy in here? If so, congratulations, you're not a psychopath.

Sure, there are other pieces to the puzzle, but a study from the journal of Chemosensory Perception tested how well 79 non-criminal psychopath could smell common smells like coffee, fish, and oranges—and much like the differences between ethical and unethical, psychopaths had a hard time differentiating between the scents.

The scientists found that the stronger the psychopathic traits, the weaker the sense of smell.

The research suggests that psychopaths have a difficult time distinguishing between odors because impairments in the frontal parts of their brains.

Researchers presented the 79 psychopaths with "Sniffin' Sticks," and proceeded to measure "odor threshold, identification, and discrimination." And as they predicted, they found "a relationship between psychopathy and olfactory discrimination and identification."

The frontal lobe is responsible for functions including decision making and social behavior, and processing smells, so it makes sense that they'd be related.