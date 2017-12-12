This weird sign can help you sniff out a psychopath, even if it's you.

Does it smell fishy in here? If so, congratulations, you're not a psychopath.
Sure, there are other pieces to the puzzle, but a study from the journal of Chemosensory Perception tested how well 79 non-criminal psychopath could smell common smells like coffee, fish, and oranges—and much like the differences between ethical and unethical, psychopaths had a hard time differentiating between the scents.
The scientists found that the stronger the psychopathic traits, the weaker the sense of smell.
The research suggests that psychopaths have a difficult time distinguishing between odors because impairments in the frontal parts of their brains.
Researchers presented the 79 psychopaths with "Sniffin' Sticks," and proceeded to measure "odor threshold, identification, and discrimination." And as they predicted, they found "a relationship between psychopathy and olfactory discrimination and identification."
The frontal lobe is responsible for functions including decision making and social behavior, and processing smells, so it makes sense that they'd be related.
The study concludes:
Our findings provide support for the premise that deficits in the front part of the brain may be a characteristic of non-criminal psychopaths.
Olfactory measures represent a potentially interesting marker for psychopathic traits, because performance expectancies are unclear in odour tests and may therefore be less susceptible to attempts to fake good or bad responses.
So the next time you stumble upon a foul, fishy stench that makes you want to vomit, be grateful that you're frontal lobe is working at its full capabilities.
