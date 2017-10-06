Advertising

During the fall, pumpkin spice takes over pretty much everything. The pumpkin spice craze definitely crossed the line into "too far" a while ago–but some people still can't get enough of the sweet scent. And if this dark tale isn't enough to convince you that society has taken pumpkin spice way too far, I don't know what will.

As reported by the Baltimore Sun, Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Baltimore was recently evacuated due to an unidentifiable and unusual smell. Some students and teachers said they were having trouble breathing, and five people were taken to the hospital for stomach issues. So, the principal evacuated the school. The fire department came. The fire department called a Hazmat team, who ran a few tests to check for hazardous materials. Eventually, the cause was discovered in a classroom on the third floor:

A pumpkin spice aerosol plugin.

Seriously. A pumpkin spice air freshener caused respiratory issues, five people to go to the hospital, a school to be evacuated, and the fire department and a Hazmat team to come investigate. Pumpkin spice has officially gone TOO FAR!!!!

The local news story began to spread, and many responded to it on Twitter.

So a School was evacuated because of a “pumpkin spice” scented plugin..?? 🤔 I’ve seen it all 😂 — Docta_KING (@Docta_KING) October 6, 2017

I knew the pumpkins spice people would get us into trouble eventually. https://t.co/Dr9wPnTtpu — Keiffer Mitchell (@KeifferMitchell) October 5, 2017

See! This "pumpkin spice" movement is getting out of hand lol https://t.co/dzB6MYzZTL — Khalida (@KhalidaVoloutv) October 5, 2017

Today the high school down the block from me got evacuated/searched bc of a suspicious smell.. It was a pumpkin spice air freshener #america — Haley (@haleyleiter) October 6, 2017

Here's hoping pumpkin spice enthusiasts learned something from this cautionary tale. Let's all try to chill out a bit for the rest of pumpkin spice season.

