Rachel Dolezal has a hard time stopping herself from saying inflammatory things. And she's never apologized for them. But in her CNN interview on Saturday, her interviewer, Michael Smerconish, practically indulges her in the line of thinking that is murky at best. After reading her memoir, Smerconish says of her story, "I was thinking Caitlyn Jenner as I was reading the book. Is there an analogous situation here?"

Dolezal is hesitant to draw direct parallels, noting that all aspects of our identity (these two being race and sexuality) are different. But she does say there are some similarities between their stories. "Well, I think a lot of people have drawn that parallel," she tells Smerconish. "And I want to be careful because certainly every category of our identity is, you know, with its own unique circumstances and challenges." She continues:

"But for sure, there is some similarity in terms of harmonizing the outer appearance with the inner feeling, in terms of, you know, stigmatized identities, some people will forever see me as my birth category and nothing further. And the same with Caitlyn.”

Dolezal's interview comes on the heels of the release of her memoir, In Full Color: Finding My Place In A Black And White World. Several weeks ago she made headlines for admitting she has been unable to get work since she was outed for her misrepresentation as a black woman in 2015 (while serving as a branch president for the NAACP). Whether or not the book deal and tour will give people more compassion for her story has yet to be seen, though Smerconish took a less than harsh approach with her, and even offered her a chance to more full explain what she means when she says she is black.

"Black is a culture, a philosophy, a political and social view," she tells Smerconish. "I believe that race is a social construct." You can watch the full interview here.

