Advertising

At the very end of an interview with Congressman Bill Pascrell on Donald Trump's tax returns, MSNBC superstar Rachel Maddow thanked her guest for weighing in on her new signature issue.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=286&v=v_Wh9C0Aaa8

"Congressman Bill Pascrell is a member of the House Ways and Means Committe who's pushing as hard as anybody on this issue. Congressman, thanks for being with us tonight. Keep us apprised, sir."

"Thank you, sir," responded Pascrell reflexively, before correcting himself and shutting his eyes in apparent embarrassment. "Ma'am."

Advertising

"It's alright, I answer to both," responded a laughing Rachel Maddow. "It's actually quite convenient in really unexpected places. You'd be surprised."

Her fans quickly jumped to their keyboards to praise Maddow's graceful response to the "misgendered flub."

Holy shit! Senator just called Rachel #Maddow sir and she said, "It's cool, I answer to both." 💜 her SO much!!! pic.twitter.com/DbuKxxZm86 — Out The Window (@frreigns) March 16, 2017

One more way you know Rachel @Maddow is a total bad ass? Her guest just called her "sir" and her response? "I answer to both." Yes, sir! — noah michelson (@noahmichelson) March 16, 2017

Came to Twitter to make sure I heard it correctly. Jesus god, I love her. — Substantia Jones (@Adipositivity) March 16, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.