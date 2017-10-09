Advertising

Soup™: it's warm, it's salty, and it's perfect for throwing in a racist's face. So when a drunk dude started shouting the n-word on a crowded NYC subway train this past weekend, thankfully another rider had a big ol' cup of steaming hot soup on hand to remedy the situation.

The racist, who was carrying a Bud Light Lime-A-Rita as if to identify himself, was filmed repeatedly saying the n-word and yelling about how he went to NYU law school. "I talk shit because I know I can, because I'm a lawyer," he's heard saying. "I went to NYU law. Fuck you!" Hard to know exactly what to hate him for at this point, there's just so much.

Fortunately, this subway car full of New Yorkers mobilized to handle the situation. The racist was confronted by several people, who eventually pushed him onto the platform at Bedford Avenue. And then, in a glorious moment at minute 1:48, someone pelted him in the face with a full cup of soup. This is art. Just watch:

Joshua Pyne, who witnessed the whole thing, told Gothamist the incident happened around 2 pm on Saturday. It began with a "spat about personal space" and escalated when the guy called a black man the n-word, at which point someone began filming.

"Understandably, this woman of color and a couple other folks as you can see in the video, call the guy out," Pyne told Gothamist. "This guy starts caterwauling about his 1st Amendment rights and whatnot. The guy didn't seem to be falling-down drunk, but was ...clearly belligerent."

As they always say, revenge is a dish best served piping hot, maybe with some oyster crackers or a side of bread.

