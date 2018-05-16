Racist lawyer loses his mind at employees speaking Spanish to each other. The internet takes him down.

Anyone who thinks racism in America is a thing of the past should take the time to watch this video, in which some random white guy freaks the hell out over employees at a deli in Manhattan committing the heinous crime of speaking Spanish to each other.

https://twitter.com/ShaunKing/status/996725747711541249

In the video, posted to Twitter by activist Shaun King, the man points to people behind the counter and complains, “Every person I listen to—he spoke it, he spoke it, she’s speaking it. It’s America. They should be speaking English, not Spanish.”

Someone watching yells out, "Yeah, it is America!" possibly as a reminder to the man. Someone else says, "He's very ignorant." They're very correct.

The irate man continues his rant, saying, “I will be following up, and my guess is, they’re not documented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country. They have the balls to come here and live off of my money? I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here. The least they could do—the least they could do is speak English.”