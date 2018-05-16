Racist lawyer loses his mind at employees speaking Spanish to each other. The internet takes him down.

Anyone who thinks racism in America is a thing of the past should take the time to watch this video, in which some random white guy freaks the hell out over employees at a deli in Manhattan committing the heinous crime of speaking Spanish to each other.
In the video, posted to Twitter by activist Shaun King, the man points to people behind the counter and complains, “Every person I listen to—he spoke it, he spoke it, she’s speaking it. It’s America. They should be speaking English, not Spanish.”
Someone watching yells out, "Yeah, it is America!" possibly as a reminder to the man. Someone else says, "He's very ignorant." They're very correct.
The irate man continues his rant, saying, “I will be following up, and my guess is, they’re not documented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country. They have the balls to come here and live off of my money? I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here. The least they could do—the least they could do is speak English.”
Ummm. If they have jobs how are they living off his welfare? That doesn't even make any sense.
And because being racist wasn't enough for this jerk, he decides to throw in some body-shaming, too. To whoever is recording him, he says, “Honey, I’m calling ICE! Maybe you shouldn’t eat that sandwich today. Take a break from the food.” To which he receives the well-earned response, “Maybe you should get hit by a car, you piece of shit."
King noticed that the man looks a great deal like the man yelling "You are not a Jew!" in this video of Trump supporters.
Of course, it was just a matter of time until the random dude was identified. His name is Aaron M. Schlossberg and he's apparently a lawyer.
The video clip and talk of it are all over Twitter.
Now that he's been identified, we can see just how much he enjoys the spotlight.