People dug up old video of racist lawyer who went viral. It's not pretty.

In completely unsurprising news, a new video has been uncovered that shows the racist lawyer, Aaron Schlossberg, who freaked out at employees speaking Spanish at a busy midtown deli, being racist to someone else. In fact, activist Shaun King tweeted that he's received a total of 13 reports of "people being targeted & harassed by Attorney Aaron Schlossberg throughout New York City from 2015 until this week." He added that many of the people took videos.
The video King tweeted is a disturbing one in which Schlossberg confronts an American male named Willie on Fifth Avenue and calls him an "ugly fucking foreigner." He also threatens to call the police on him for walking on the wrong side of the street. Wow, this Schlossberg is really a piece of work.
In the video, the man, named Willie (@MoreWillie on Twitter), explains how he was just walking with a friend when out of nowhere Schlossberg (who he didn't know at all) bumped into him with his briefcase because he was angry that Willie was walking on the wrong side of the street. Also, I guess was committing the crime of not "looking American" to him? Before saying he's going to call the police, he asks Willie what country he's from. Umm, the United States?
King also pointed out that Schlossberg's only law partner (maybe soon to be ex-law partner) is an immigrant, albeit a white one. So apparently immigrants are fine as long as they look white and don't speak Spanish.
As you can imagine, once Schlossberg was identified from Wednesday's video at Fresh Kitchen, his Yelp reviews immediately went into the toilet. His Yelp page currently includes a note about an "Active Cleanup Alert," which happens when someone's business is in the news and receives reviews which have to do with the news story and not the actual services.
But in the meantime, hundreds (thousands?) of one-star reviews abound on his page. Here are just a few.
It seems that Schlossberg's been behaving atrociously for some time now, only this time he was identified. Not only is he racist, he must be ridiculously dumb because now his business is shot, and if more information is found out about him, there's a good chance he'll have to move. All this just so he can yell about "his" country, which, by the way, is based on tolerance and acceptance of all races and types of people.
One funny thing — people have organized a gofundme to get a mariachi band to play outside the Schlossberg's law offices. The gofundme is only needed if the mariachi band that said they'd do it for free (ha!) is somehow unavailable.