People dug up old video of racist lawyer who went viral. It's not pretty.

In completely unsurprising news, a new video has been uncovered that shows the racist lawyer, Aaron Schlossberg, who freaked out at employees speaking Spanish at a busy midtown deli, being racist to someone else. In fact, activist Shaun King tweeted that he's received a total of 13 reports of "people being targeted & harassed by Attorney Aaron Schlossberg throughout New York City from 2015 until this week." He added that many of the people took videos.

The video King tweeted is a disturbing one in which Schlossberg confronts an American male named Willie on Fifth Avenue and calls him an "ugly fucking foreigner." He also threatens to call the police on him for walking on the wrong side of the street. Wow, this Schlossberg is really a piece of work.

In the video, the man, named Willie (@MoreWillie on Twitter), explains how he was just walking with a friend when out of nowhere Schlossberg (who he didn't know at all) bumped into him with his briefcase because he was angry that Willie was walking on the wrong side of the street. Also, I guess was committing the crime of not "looking American" to him? Before saying he's going to call the police, he asks Willie what country he's from. Umm, the United States?