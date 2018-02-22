Guy calls out Taco Bell after racist cashier wrote a slur on his receipt.

A man named In Young Lee was subjected to being called a racist slur on a Taco Bell receipt. It's ridiculously upsetting that stuff like this still happens, but here we are.

Taco Bell [Revision: I honestly did not expect this incident to draw much attention so did not include the entire story... Posted by In Young Lee on Saturday, February 17, 2018

In a lengthy Facebook post, Lee wrote that he went to Taco Bell with some friends for a late-night snack. He explained that he gave the cashier the name Steve, because he's found it's easier for both him and cashiers if he gives a white sounding name instead of his own. But when he got his food, Lee noticed that he was listed as "Steve Ch**k"

He confronted the cashier, who lamely tried to explain that there were other people named Steve working in the kitchen, so he had to differentiate. That makes no sense and also is completely unacceptable. The cashier defended his action at first, but eventually relented and apologized.

But then Lee heard the cashier and several other employees cracking jokes in the back, and he heard him using that word again. Lee stormed over to the counter and called out the cashier, which was the manager's cue to get involved (although, honestly, he should have been involved earlier). The manager also apologized, but then blamed Lee for "snatching [his] food" off the counter.