Girl's insanely racist cotton-picking tweet goes viral. She can say bye to her internship.

While the struggle to teach people that racism is wrong and that they should work to cast it from their hearts and minds is never-ending, it seems like we should all at least know by now not to post heinously racist things to social media. Right? If you are current enough to have a Twitter account, and know how to post to it, you should also know better than to be a total jackass on it. This is assuming you're not openly working for a hate group that will just high five you. However, college student Erika Escalante defied common wisdom and posted this:

@isagenix are you aware that ur intern Erika Escalante is being extremely offensive online? @Eri82195 pic.twitter.com/18KldlBs19 — ilwa*d (@trilX0gy) October 26, 2015

It sparked outrage across the Internet, as it should. That is a truly awful, racist tweet. So awful, it's mind-boggling that she thought she could get away with it. She even clapped back at all the people saying,"WTF," at her.

It seems like not only is Erika racist, she also forgot she has a job. Well, she did have a job. It didn't take long for folks to share her tweets with her employer, nutrition company Isagenix, and it took even less time for them to fire her ass.