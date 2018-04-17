Racist white lady filmed assaulting a pregnant black service member. The internet is done.

Oh, COME ON, white people. Another terrible incident of racism, this time courtesy of one Mrs. Judy Tucker, a 71-year-old woman who assaulted a pregnant black army officer (in uniform!) over a damn parking space. GREAT JOB, JUDY.

This thug struck Black Army officer who was pregnant in the face.

Her name is Judy Tucker.

The incident started over a parking space

Judy's son, Robbie, called the women "black lesbian bitches."

Judy tried to play victim, but was deemed "the primary aggressor"

Bye, Judy. https://t.co/bzqDxy9m6s — Liberty and Justice for Some (@VtheEsquire) April 16, 2018

Apparently the fight started outside a Cheddar's in Macon, Georgia on Saturday afternoon. As the pregnant black army officer, Treasure Sharpe, and her companion (also a service member), Stephanie Mitchell, backed into a parking space in the Cheddar's lot, they were treated to verbal abuse by Mrs. Tucker's son, Robbie, who told them they needed to learn how to park and called them "dumb bitches."

The argument continued inside, with Robbie calling the ladies "black lesbian bitches." As one of the women began to film, Mrs. Tucker reacted violently, seemingly trying to grab the phone. Mrs. Sharpe, who had already announced she was pregnant in an attempt to diffuse the situation, ended up getting hit in the face by Mrs. Tucker.

Yep, you read that correctly — Tucker reached out and hit the pregnant officer directly in the face.