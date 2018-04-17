Racist white lady filmed assaulting a pregnant black service member. The internet is done.

Oh, COME ON, white people. Another terrible incident of racism, this time courtesy of one Mrs. Judy Tucker, a 71-year-old woman who assaulted a pregnant black army officer (in uniform!) over a damn parking space. GREAT JOB, JUDY.
Apparently the fight started outside a Cheddar's in Macon, Georgia on Saturday afternoon. As the pregnant black army officer, Treasure Sharpe, and her companion (also a service member), Stephanie Mitchell, backed into a parking space in the Cheddar's lot, they were treated to verbal abuse by Mrs. Tucker's son, Robbie, who told them they needed to learn how to park and called them "dumb bitches."
The argument continued inside, with Robbie calling the ladies "black lesbian bitches." As one of the women began to film, Mrs. Tucker reacted violently, seemingly trying to grab the phone. Mrs. Sharpe, who had already announced she was pregnant in an attempt to diffuse the situation, ended up getting hit in the face by Mrs. Tucker.
Yep, you read that correctly — Tucker reached out and hit the pregnant officer directly in the face.
According to reports, Mrs. Tucker tried to play victim, but the video clearly shows she's the aggressor, and the police report portrays her as such. The police report read, "With all the lunging and slapping happening, it was never shown through cell phone video that Mrs. Mitchell or Mrs. Sharpe did anything wrong."
Mrs. Tucker was arrested and charged with battery, and released on $650 bail. However, more charges could be pending, as the Bibb County deputies wrote in the police report that they were still investigating.
People on Twitter had some stuff to say about this whole screwed up situation.
Cheddar's corporate office sent WMAZ a statement reading,
We were appalled by the behavior of the individuals who confronted the two female service members. Such behavior flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant.
Buh-bye, Mrs. Judy Tucker.