Terry Peck, an aspiring Australian rapper known as "2Pec," didn't want to pay for the expensive seafood dinner he'd just eaten on Sunday, so he pulled a dine and dash and ran straight into the ocean. So more of a dine and swim, really.

Court hears 33yo Terry Peck racked up $621 restaurant bill before jumping into surf at Main Beach to evade capture. @abcgoldcoast pic.twitter.com/IgakCPBIBP — Tom Forbes (@tomforbesGC) April 10, 2017

According to Queensland Police, Peck ordered a "substantial amount of seafood and alcohol" (The Courier Mail is reporting his meal was two lobsters, a baby octopus and 21 vodka oyster shots and "a number of Coronas," which came to over $600) at Omeros Bros Restaurant in Main Beach. But when it came time to pay, Peck instead ran onto the beach. He was reportedly chased by staff members, until he jumped into the ocean at Surfers Paradise's Main Beach.

The wannabe rapper told The Courier Mail that he left before paying because his friend went into labor and was having a baby on the beach. He also said that the restaurant should be apologizing to him, because the lobster was "overcooked" and there was oyster shell in one of the oysters. He then claimed he couldn't find his friend, and "I was going to pay the bill if I found my wallet but I lost everything.”

When he wouldn't come back onto land, police were called. The police had allegedly had lifeguards tow them on the back of jet skis out to where Peck was swimming. He was taken to jail, but got out on bail, with the conditions that he remain at a property in Labrador, and that he not go back to Omeros Bros Seafood Restaurant while still on bail. Really looking forward to his Yelp review of the establishment.

