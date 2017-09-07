Advertising

Neven Ciganovic is a 45-year-old Instagram model and stylist from Croatia. He's also a self-described plastic surgery "addict" who has had more than a dozen different plastic surgeries, The Sun reports.

He recently flew to Iran to "fix" his crooked septum, when a reaction to anaesthetic given during his surgery triggered a painful condition called priapism, which causes — how do we say this — a never-ending boner.

"I was in Iran for rhinoplasty for the documentary film which is covering my life," Ciganovic told The Sun. "I was given general anesthesia and I reacted badly to it."

Priapism is a long-lasting and reportedly "extremely painful" medical condition that causes an erection that can last for several hours or longer. If left untreated, it can cause long-term erectile dysfunction.

But despite the unfortunate condition, for which he's currently undergoing treatment, the Instagram model seems optimistic about his future. "The film crew dedicated a whole episode about me," he said. "I think this is a big deal and I hope this is the start of my international career." And luckily, aside from this medical issue, he seems pretty confident in that area of his body. So that's nice.

Good luck to Ciganovic. May his star continue to rise, while his boner does the opposite.

