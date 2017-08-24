Advertising

A mischievously hilarious clip of a man and a woman, caught on camera at a Red Sox game, went viral on Reddit this week with the assumption that the man's facial expression and quick arm-recoil could only mean one thing: CHEATING.

Here's the video in question:

This dude is gonna have so much to explain when he gets home to his girl. MY GOD. #RedSox #MLB pic.twitter.com/jA1ZO9T2l1 — Andrew Tashian (@Tashville401) August 22, 2017

The Reddit post, "Dude gets caught on tv with his side chick," quickly shot to the top of Reddit—getting over a hundred thousand upvotes in a day, because, as one commenter put it, "Reddit has a cheating fetish."

Hint hint: so does the rest of the internet.

The initial comments were quite something, if "something" is completely inaccurate.

Weird advice, weird theories, and endless over analysis. Just another day on the web. Who cares about the truth when you can just jump to amusing conclusions, right?

Well, the guy in the GIF. He cares a bit. So, god bless him, he waded into Reddit to explain the situation. Donning the perfectly appropriate username for the occasion, "sidedude," he jumped into the comments section and put it simply: That's his wife. Reddit: SideDude He elaborated further in the comments, explaining that he and his wife "had no idea we were on TV." "Can't remember what's happening here," he wrote, "although we had a 10/10 date night. Guess my arm needed to go though." Then he posted proof of his identity: (His cousin posted even more verification, here.) Reddit: Sidedude ...And the pitchfork-wielding Redditors immediately turned on themselves. Reddit: Myotherdumbname Reddit: AC_Slater25 Luckily for everyone, our heroes—the man and woman who aren't adulterers—don't really care at all. "My wife and I both know the internet is fake so this wasn't that bad." Truer words couldn't be spoken. But out of the whole thing, we did learn a valuable lesson: Reddit: CapnBraggins333

The internet is a treasure after all.

