Fact: Everyday life is boring and mundane. The only way to get through it is to find little ways to entertain ourselves, such as messing with other people's heads in fun and harmless ways.

Some folks on Reddit shared their favorite ways to subtly manipulate others, for maximum humor.

1. Yeah, we know what you're sayin', BackSeatGremlin

I like to use figured of speech that don't exist, followed by "you know what I'm saying?" "You can't make a fruit salad if you don't have any peaches, you know what I'm sayin?" More often than not, people get really confused and just agree.

2. Is this idea from professorplumbus mean? Naaaaay.

My go to is "same horse different saddle, am I right guys?" Completely unrelated to whatever is going on, but never fails to get a "totally, dude."

3. Cpt_Tripps does this every single Dave.

Whenever my boss Dave walks by I always slide "Yeah but don't let Dave catch you doing that" into the conversation.

4. I always look like this, powermurder.

Start off any conversation with "Another late night, huh?" makes any person think they look haggard

5. Cold-blooded, optml.

What would you change about yourself, apart from the obvious?

6. You just got served by greenleaf547's dad.

When my dad played tennis in high school, he would ask his competitors right before a match “Do you breathe in or out when you serve?”