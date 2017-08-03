Advertising

It takes a special kind of person to turn unloading the dishwasher into something dirty. But according to R/Funny on Reddit, that's exactly what one mom did. (Why is it always moms?)

One user shared a photo of what looks pretty much like a sex toy with a lid. Fortunately, it was actually just a melted cup. "So my mom finds this in the dishwasher," they write. "Gives it to me wrapped in a towel asking me wtf I put in the dishwasher. It was a cup. It. shrank. She went on talking about how uncomfortable she felt all day."

Advertising

https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/6rarar/awkward/?st=j5wh9i0d&sh=d1128193

While we can't entirely blame the mom in this situation, it is pretty hilarious that she would rather believe her daughter is lying than accept that this is, in fact, just a cup. Even worse, she thinks her daughter would throw her sex toys into the communal dishwasher. That's just bad manners.

Reddit users are, of course, mocking this poor woman mercilessly. Some want her to just go ahead and turn her cup into a sex toy: "A 'dildup': a dildo that can be used as a cup," wrote 0ppulent. "It's a workout regime. You work yourself, and then you drink," joked Aeogor. "You've got it all wrong. You get thirsty, AND THEN you fuck yourself with the cup!" Wolfendesign responded. "was a cup 😉," wrote another.

Advertising

While others just want the mom to be okay with the whole situation, even if there was a sex toy in her dishwasher. : "It is a dildo mom! Nothing is bad about that."

But the best advice comes from a user who just wants everyone to get their dishes out of the dishwasher clean and safe. We've said it once, we'll say it again: "Certain items are top rack only. Top Rack!!! TOP RACK!!!"

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.