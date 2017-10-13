Advertising

Nothing is more uncomfortable than acknowledging that your family members are sexual beings. As much as you want to think of your parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles as asexual and genitalia-less ...all of them have probably banged at some point.

NOT EACH OTHER. Sorry if that was unclear.

Aaannnnd sorry if you just puked a little.

These stories from Redditors who accidently discovered NSFW things about their family members will scar you for life, and they didn't even happen directly to you:

omegaskunkeh gives kids everywhere a good reason to stay in school.

I skipped school, I used to do it all the time because my Dad worked 7am-5pm most days and was a single father. I was in my room as per norm and he came home early. didn't wanna get caught so stayed perfectly still. my bedrooms at the top of the stairs, the computer is RIGHT at the base of the stairs. Dad watches porn for the next hour. i think he heard a squeak cos he stopped to holler up the stairs for me. but didn't budge. didn't move. didn't say anything. just waited....five minutes pass, he's satisfied. goes back to his business. never told him. never skipped school again.

kwyjibo8 prostituted himself out for pizza and soda. Probably not worth it.

I let my stepsister and her friends see me naked when I was younger for $5. Seeing the other gender nude wasn't a mouse click away...it was hard work and you wondered about things. And $5? That's when you could get stuff done for $5.00. That was a couple packs of baseball cards, a slice of pizza with a soda and several games of Donkey Kong or Asteroids Deluxe at the pizza place down the street from my house.

ShitInMyCunt-2dollar's story is more awkward than their username, if you can believe it.

My aunty rang my best mate (who was mowing her lawns during that time) and asked him to fuck her. He declined. It's good because even though I don't see her often, she usually slips me 50 bucks. I figure it's her way of saying STFU.

i_fucked_up300's aunt didn't even wait for the body to get cold before she got hot.

I walked in on my aunt. Having sex. With someone who's not my uncle. In my grandma's bed. At my Grandpa's funeral.

billbapapa lived everyone's worst nightmare.

Discovered my cousin is a porn “star” Sorry I won’t link you to the videos or they might take longer to load for me

ilyenia was caught red-handed (insert your own euphemism in here).

I was helping my (then) boyfriend’s sister move into a new place, and the keys were at the new house, and someone needed to go get them. So my boyfriend and I drove over to get them. While we were there, we did a little exploring of the new empty house. We realized there was an attic, and opened the ceiling door to let the steps down. I climbed up first, and being in a skirt, gave my boyfriend a nice view. We ended up having sex right there on the attic ladder, and right in the middle we hear the door open, boyfriends name called out, a pause, and then the door shut. We sheepishly return to the rest of the family at the old house, to find his sister trying not to laugh hysterically. She says their mother came over to try to find out what was taking so long. Upon her return, she just loudly exclaimed “THEY WERE FUCKING.” To this day it’s our favorite phrase to exclaim.

ALLSTARTRIPOD brought the worst possible gift to his girlfriend's Christmas party.

Whilst on holiday a few years back, I was fuckin' around with my girlfriends camera whilst she was in the shower.

I was laying on the bed butt naked with my dick resting on my stomach (pointing towards my face). I stuck a pair of sunglasses on the base of my penis and found it highly amusing that my dick now looks like a nose.

So I took a photo. And forgot about it.

Some time passes and Christmas rolls round.

My partners sister got a new camera for christmas, but didn't have an SD card. So we found a 'spare' one and let her use it.

She's spent Christmas day taking pictures of everyone and everything, and eager to show off her photography, after christmas dinner, hooked her camera up to the big screen TV in the living room. All of my girlfriends family was there.

As they flicked through all of the christmas photos, she scrolled one further and bam. A close up of my dick, panned across the living room TV, In glorious 1080p resolution for 3 generations of her family to see. Her nan loved it though I reckon.

Every story should start the way BigMacML's did.

My uncle is a pimp in Gambia. He’s originally from England. My cousin once went to stay with him, towards the end of his first night there he was told he had a ‘present’ waiting for him in bed. Goes upstairs to find a young lady completely naked lay across the bed. Not sure how long she’d been waiting.....

apimil found something in his mom's that was definitely hidden for a reason.

When I was a kid (arround 8 yo) the playstation was in my parents' room and we usually went to that room to play gran turismo with my little brother (wich essentially consisted of driving a suzuki escudo at full trottle never hitting the brakes once for the duration of the race, and still wining 1 lap ahead from everybody).

Once he got angry about something and threw his controller away, detaching it from the console and it ended up landing on my parent's wardrobe. We were small so we tried climbing on the thing to get to it, and ended up making a lot of the stuff on there falling on us.

I felt a soft object hitting my forehead. It looked like a really big dick. My brother took it from the ground wondering what that was. I took it from him and yes, that was definetly a penis. Innocent me back then thought it was supposed to go on a mannequin or something, because I had never seen a mannequin naked and figured mannequins had penises too.

For some reason I instinctively threw it back up the wardrobe, but my little bro had already dashed downstair telling my parents we found something strange in their bedroom.

So my parents dashed upstairs and asked me what it was, I told them we found something that looked like a plastic horse dick and threw it back up.

Since then we've had the playstation in our room.

YoungPatrickBateman's experience would turn anyone into an American psycho.

When I was 14 or so one of my cousins (from mums side of the family) came with us to my grandparents (dads side of the family) for Christmas Day, we were staying there the night with my entire extended family - which is a nightmare in itself. My dads brother, after drinking all day and after finding out my cousin and I will be sharing a bed in the back of the 4WD, comes up to me and says really slyly “you and your little girlfriend are sharing a bed huh?!” I inform him that she is my cousin and he just looks blankly at me and says “that’s ok, my first time was with my cousin.” I hadn’t mentioned this to anyone because it was weird and made me a little uncomfortable, but my cousin got married two weeks ago. At the reception I told my dad about what his brother had said to me some 15 years ago. My dad just looked at me and says “yeah, we both had our first times with Shelley.” My family is a bunch of cousin fuckers. Ugh.

MrThunderkat's aunt certainly has a way with words...

My uncles new wife was meeting the family for the first time and after a glass of wine she asks if she can be herself, everyone said yes then she asked my then 71 year old grandpa if he sit at home watching porn and jacking off all day Edit: this was our first time having her at a family function we had met her in passing at their wedding(i know its weird) so no one really knew anything about her, we found out sometime later she had started a brawl at her own wedding after we had departed and my family is no longer welcome at American Legion

Telling-who saw something they will never be able to unsee.

I was housesitting for my grandparents many moons ago, and I had to get a fresh sheet. When I lifted the first one, lo and behold, there was my grandmother's vibrator. I kept that secret for years. When I eventually told my mom about it her only reaction was "your grandfather is impotent." I was weirded out, but now I just laugh about it.

Nothing could be more awkward than the scenario Scudss_ found himself in.

When I was 18 I dated a girl. She lived about an hour away so I would stay at her house overnight, but her parents wouldn't let us stay in the same room, so I slept in a guest bed in the basement. Being 18 year olds we would be up very late, and go to bed around 2AM. Her dad was some kind of delivery driver and worked around 4. He came down to the basement every single morning before work and masturbated to porn on the desktop computer while I was "sleeping" 10 feet away. There was only a couch between us, so the first couple times I lifted my head to see what he was doing before I realized. You better believe I didn't keep it a secret from her. I'd quietly text from under the blanket "your dad's jerkin it again right next to me".

This must have hurt ZeekOwl91's dignity more than it hurt his jaw.

I got a cramp in that spot of muscle under the lower jaw(the one directly under the tongue) while I was eating out my gf. I stopped and fell on the floor, trying to massage the muscle to relax because it hurt like hell, my gf was super pissed because she was seconds away from cumming, but she saw me and tried to help me. So we're both there in the living room in my apartment, half naked, then I see the front door open. My parents, younger brother and a few of my teenage cousins started walking in! It was a surprise visit and they just decided to let themselves in without even knocking. My dad was first in and the sight of my gf's ass was there to greet him! I don't think I should continue this, you kinda get the picture.

MellowYelloww is just lucky that he made it out of this one (relatively) unscathed.

Back when I was in high school I worked with my girlfriend on weekends. After work, we'd go back to her house and usually had 2ish hours before her parents came home. On some days we'd take a nap, other days we'd watch a movie or fool around, etc. One fateful Saturday, our nap session turned into sex; as an aside, she was pretty loud especially when she thought no one was home. So, we get started and everything is coming along nicely when all of a sudden there's some aggressive banging on her bedroom door. Of course we freak out, get dressed, and open the door only to find that it was her sister's boyfriend messing with us. So, we shut the door, and get back to business in a much more aggressive manner than initially. Her moaning is now more like yelling and I'm humping with reckless abandon when again there's another round of banging on the door. This time we ignore it and keep going for another 10ish seconds before we hear here dad scream at us through the door. He drove me home in his police cruiser immediately after that. 45ish minutes in silence with his shotgun in the backseat and a condom still on my (super flaccid) dick.

wordsinmouth's mom traumatized all of her sons at once with this bizarre maneuver.

My mom chased my teenage brothers around the house inside and out with a dildo once. I had the chance to ask my brother about it later. He was pissed about it at the time, but I was like six? And my mom was laughing so much so I thought everyone was having a good time. Looking back at it, I can see why he was pissed, mom's dildo Ew, and why she thought it was so funny. Good memories.

Beblue's grandma has still got it* (*it=freakiness).

My grandma told my whole family at dinner that she had sex on the beach once. When asked when, she replied, when I was 76

Chefwhites76's step mom made all future family dinners super awkward with one sentence.

I was back in town to see my family and I met up with my dad and step mom. They were out drinking with some of our closest family friends. Well after about an hour or so they are getting pretty drunk and rowdy. I notice the women including my step mom start getting real flirtatious with each other. Mind you there are 5 couples including my parents at this gathering. I watch it continue and I have to admit I’m a little uncomfortable seeing all these people I grew up around being overly sexual in public and in general. After a while I finally said “what the fuck is going on here?” to my parents. My step mom started laughing and replied drunkenly with. “ to be honest you’re the only one in this room I haven’t fucked” Needless to say I left quickly after that.

