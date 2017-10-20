People are sharing their accidentally sexual encounters with strangers (NSFW, of course!)

Everyone encounters strangers daily. You could even say that everyone who you don't know is a stranger.

On Reddit, people dished on the most memorable, most accidentally sexual experiences with randos.

Here are the funniest, not-too-creepy-so-it's-okay-to-laugh-at-them encounters people have had with strangers.

1. Hope icecreampopncereal could still see traffic.

One of my Uber passengers about two months ago offered me $40 [if he could] bang his girl in my back seat. It was already a $60 trip, so I turned up the music and put my rear view mirror all the way up and let him do his thing

Was on the tube and the girl next to me stumbled and inadvertently grabbed my boob to steady herself. I asked if she was going to at least buy me dinner, and she went bright red and apologised, and then squashed past people to stand somewhere else.

NBC

3. bob4786 is extremely hardcore.