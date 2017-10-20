People are sharing their accidentally sexual encounters with strangers (NSFW, of course!)

Everyone encounters strangers daily. You could even say that everyone who you don't know is a stranger.
On Reddit, people dished on the most memorable, most accidentally sexual experiences with randos.
Here are the funniest, not-too-creepy-so-it's-okay-to-laugh-at-them encounters people have had with strangers.
1. Hope icecreampopncereal could still see traffic.
One of my Uber passengers about two months ago offered me $40 [if he could] bang his girl in my back seat. It was already a $60 trip, so I turned up the music and put my rear view mirror all the way up and let him do his thing
2. Emily_Starke is stable.
Was on the tube and the girl next to me stumbled and inadvertently grabbed my boob to steady herself. I asked if she was going to at least buy me dinner, and she went bright red and apologised, and then squashed past people to stand somewhere else.
3. bob4786 is extremely hardcore.
I was at the orientation for a new job. I showed up early and they had me go sit on this bench to wait for the orientation to start. There was a cute girl sitting there already so I sat next to her and struck up a conversation. We talked for a few minutes and then she took her phone out, so I took mine out. Well, she looked over at me as I unlocked my phone and there was a very hardcore porn gif playing. I'm talking "Guy holding a girl down with his foot on her head as he fucks her doggy style" type hardcore. Her head immediately snapped back to her phone. I didn't know what to do so I just acted like I didn't notice her looking and kept the conversation going. Then we had to sit through the 3-hour orientation together. Luckily we worked in different departments and shifts, so I never saw her again.
4. SillyGayBoy had his table in the upright position.
...[TSA] patdown boner, not allowed to move to adjust, not allowed to mention it because it makes them uncomfortable, and had no choice but to allow boner in baggy pants and then he did the down the crotch move and went totally over it and got really quiet and acted like he was trying not to smile. Weird for both of us. Bless you sexy mexican tsa man. You are very good at your job.
5. Namaste, jabroni26.
I saw a guy standing on the hill overlooking Philadelphia's Boat House Row at sunrise. I thought his hands were clasped in prayer and appreciation for creation. I was moved.
As I got closer, I realized he was just pissing in the street.
6. weedcooksbrain's time has come.
Holy SHIT I've been waiting for this one. I delivered food and I was in an elevator in some sketchy apartment building and this very old and overweight drunk woman came on. She had like 3 teeth and was really sweaty and kinda looked like what I imagine an old woman in tsarist russia would look like I'm pretty sure she left her shawl at home that day. But anyway without much warning she pulled her literal bare tit out and just set it right the fuck on me. I'm so socially awkward I kinda just stood there like oh ok this is just my life now until I get to my floor. Most awkward 15 seconds of my life
7. tjfent has Target customers even thirstier than Alex From Target.
While working at Target as a loss protection specialist I was doing a floor walk, like you do, making sure everything was fine. As I'm going through the store I am expected to offer to help people find whatever they need. It was not security related, but part of giving a good guest experience. As I am walking a lady, who by my estimations was about 29-31, asked me where something is. Being a happy-go-lucky guy that I am I cheerfully help her find what she is looking for, while also making funny banter and small talk. After she finds what she was looking for (craft supplies) I leave and continue my walk. When I get back towards the front of the store, I see her again standing with another lady, assumably her roommate. We start chatting again in a friendly matter. As the conversation winds down, she stops and says, "I know this is kind of crazy, and we never do this, but if you're interested you should come over to our place after you get off and, we'll show you a good time." Or something to that effect.
TLDR: Working a retail job, and was asked by a customer to come over and have a threesome.