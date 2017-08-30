Advertising

Bumper stickers are some form of self expression, I guess. Whether you want the people who drive behind you to know who you voted for, that your kid made the honor roll, or that you are a huge Phish fan, people love adorning the back of their cars with stickers. But sometimes the design of said stickers are so poor that you could potentially be sending major mixed signals.

Case in point? This confusing religious bumper sticker snapped in Ohio:

really just spent two minutes like "why would you shame someone with tuna?" pic.twitter.com/jACWpwJBET — tech fleece tormund (@the_blueprint) August 28, 2017

Advertising

Tunashamed? Is that when you get shamed for eating too much tuna? Or being a tuna? Or loving tuna? What is going on here?

Well, apparently the decal is of a cross (most likely denoting Catholicism or Christianity), next to the word "unashamed." But the two are a little too close together...resulting in "Tunashamed."

Twitter couldn't stop laughing:

Oh wow, even after knowing it's a cross and not a t, I still pronounced the rest "oona-shamed" and did NOT get it's just "unashamed" — Taylor Tune Tracy (@taylortunetracy) August 28, 2017

no, but like... i said it out loud about six times — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) August 28, 2017

Advertising

And, of course, puns were made:

I'm not tunashamed...I have a personal relationship with Cod. — Paul Minda (@PaulMinda1) August 29, 2017

When my faith started to flounder, I accepted Cod too.... just for the halibut. — Better Whirled (@betterwhirled) August 29, 2017

And it was only a matter of time before the memes and GIFs came flooding in:

Tuna knows what it did. pic.twitter.com/l5RpToZftg — brx0 (@brx0) August 29, 2017

Advertising

Only if they had too much tuna pic.twitter.com/SZ3up4OZdd — Ryann Frad (@MTdudestuff) August 29, 2017

Advertising

But hey, there is an important lesson to be learned here: whether you love your religion or you love tuna fish, you should never feel ashamed. But if you purchase really horribly designed bumper stickers and plaster them on your car, I'm sorry but...

giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.