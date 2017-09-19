Advertising

You've met the Human Barbie and the Human Ken Doll, now meet Pixee Fox, the "living cartoon" who had 200 surgeries and 6 ribs removed to look like Wonder Woman.

And when we say Wonder Woman, we mean the drawing of the Amazon princess, not the human Gal Gadot.

Fox, 27, went on the British talk show This Morning to talk about her journey towards looking like a drawing, which so far has cost half a million British pounds (that's like a million US dollars).

"I've always been very artistic – as a child I always used to draw and paint and live in my own fantasy world that I created in my head. I had this vision of how I saw myself," she said.

My bone surgery at the @idhospitalkorea came out in the media today. You can find it on the Daily mail and The Sun #vlinesurgery #babyface #jaw #jawline #plasticsurgerykorea #plasticsurgery A post shared by Pixee Fox - The Living Cartoon (@pixeefox) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Fox sees herself as a "science project...pushing the beauty industry forward."

"I've had so many surgeries I'm inventing my own surgeries," she said, before revealing that she went to India to have her eye color surgically changed.

Halloween outfit check ✔️ 🙈 #plasticfantastic #plasticsurgery A post shared by Pixee Fox - The Living Cartoon (@pixeefox) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:22pm PDT

And she plans to keep going, hoping to beat the record with a 14.5-inch waist.

Fox was the first person in the world to have six ribs removed, leaving her internal organs quite vulnerable.

"The ribs are there to protect the organs, so if I get hit in the side, of course my organs would be more exposed, yes. But for health issues and reasons like that, as long as I protect myself I will be okay."

