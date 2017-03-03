Advertising

Rod Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, posted a video taken in the desert outside Abu Dhabi. You know, just a nice little fun vacation clip she took, of Rod Stewart and some friends climbing the sand dunes. And then reenacting something that looks very much like an ISIS beheading video, as Rod Stewart kneels in front of a friend who pretends to cut his head off. Ha. Ha. Oof.

Lancaster uploaded the mock-beheading video with the caption "Rod Stewart (leader) band doing a ‘Beatles’ sand dune crossing." She deleted the strange ISIS-like video a few hours later, though. According to the Daily News, Rod Stewart issued an apology, which reads,

From re-enacting the Beatles’ "Abbey Road" crossing to spontaneously playing out "Game Of Thrones," we were simply larking about pre-show. Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.

But people are still very upset about the beheading video, and some British citizens are calling for Rod Stewart's Knighthood to be revoked, according to TMZ.

Note: All references to "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" edited out for readers' benefit.

