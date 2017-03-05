Former Trump advisor and current Trump ally Roger Stone lost his mind on Twitter in an attempt to defend the president's wiretapping claims made the night prior, also on Twitter. Are you ready? Here we go...
Oh, and then there was that part where he shared an article Time wrote on Republican strategist Ana Navarro back in November 2016, with some horrible, lewd commentary:
Stone was firing out the disgusting insults so quickly that he didn't even have time to fix his typos, apparently. Then, when one user decided to fire back at him, he says he'll make her "eat shit" and calls her a "stupid stupid b*tch" in a tweetstorm that has now been deleted, but was preserved by screenshots:
Here's another awful one where he calls journalist @Yashar a "talentless asswipe" that has also been deleted:
The weirdest thing of all is that interspersed with Stone's bigoted rants where other posts from Stone about the lovely time he was having at the March 4 Trump rally in Palm Springs:
This guy is gross and awful. Not to mention all the exposure to blue light from smart phones right before bed is horrible for your circadian rhythm.