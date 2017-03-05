Advertising

Former Trump advisor and current Trump ally Roger Stone lost his mind on Twitter in an attempt to defend the president's wiretapping claims made the night prior, also on Twitter. Are you ready? Here we go...

The buck stops here. Obama responsible for illegal surveillance of @realDonaldTrump - must be charged, convicted and jailed. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

The non-denial denial ! Irrelevant whether Obama ordered surveillance of @realDonaldTrump - legally responsible. "No person above the law" — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

Total horseshit from the CIA controlled Washington Post pic.twitter.com/qYlz84XWjS — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

Advertising

Oh, and then there was that part where he shared an article Time wrote on Republican strategist Ana Navarro back in November 2016, with some horrible, lewd commentary:

Really? @a@ananavarro is fat, stupid and fucking Al Cardenas https://t.co/3P05DfMswt — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

Stone was firing out the disgusting insults so quickly that he didn't even have time to fix his typos, apparently. Then, when one user decided to fire back at him, he says he'll make her "eat shit" and calls her a "stupid stupid b*tch" in a tweetstorm that has now been deleted, but was preserved by screenshots:

Advertising

Here are the tweets Roger Stone deleted. pic.twitter.com/2S0mFvKcsu — Lili Loofbourow (@Millicentsomer) March 5, 2017

Here's another awful one where he calls journalist @Yashar a "talentless asswipe" that has also been deleted:

Here are some things Trump advisor Roger Stone spent Saturday night saying to random people on Twitter pic.twitter.com/96k2QbIXwt — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 5, 2017

The weirdest thing of all is that interspersed with Stone's bigoted rants where other posts from Stone about the lovely time he was having at the March 4 Trump rally in Palm Springs:

Advertising

This is the face of a man who is ruining his career on Twitter while he parties.

This guy is gross and awful. Not to mention all the exposure to blue light from smart phones right before bed is horrible for your circadian rhythm.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.