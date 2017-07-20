Advertising

A rollercoaster camera caught the exact second that a woman's phone—and therefore her camera and calendar and contacts and memories—went flying. Posted to the Perfect Timing subreddit, the pic went viral and settled the case that the woman didn't lose her phone to pickpockets, but to physics.

bald-e-gal via reddit

Fly away, phone.

Reddit

Advertising

Her face, while one of anguish because of the rollercoaster, also accurately reflects the pain and sadness of losing one's phone.

It's nice to have something to remember it by.

Rollercoaster cameras have captured a whole bunch of lucky moments. A classic pic from 2013 catches a dude catching his keys in midair.

And this goliath, from five years ago, is the exact reason why these cameras exist.

Advertising

Life is beautiful.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.