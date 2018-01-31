48 rollercoaster photos that will take you on one hell of a ride.

Orli Matlow
Jan 31, 2018@3:41 PM
Whether they're accidental looks of horror or staged tableaus with an impressive amount of props, the expensive pictures theme parks take of you on rollercoasters are pretty damn hilarious. These rollercoaster photos will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions.

1. There ain't no party like a costume party.

Rainbows End Photos

2. Splash Mountain just isn't the same without anyone to share it with.

I wouldn't go on Splash Mountain with my wife.

3. It's all downhill from here.

View post on imgur.com

4. TFW you're being haunted by a constipated ghost.

View post on imgur.com

5. Bring your own Disney to Disney World.

View post on imgur.com

6. Keep your arms and legs inside at all times.

View post on imgur.com
7. Always a good time for grooming.

My go at a rollercoaster pose

8. Living your truth in the happiest place on earth.

9. Teamwork makes the key work.

View post on imgur.com

10. These Disneyland guests got to ride with Maui.

View post on imgur.com
11. Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd.

View post on imgur.com

12. Duck and cover.

View post on imgur.com

13. You always remember your first time.

View post on imgur.com

14. The three stages of rollercoaster riding.

Kids first roller coaster ride. from funny
15. Always a fine time to enjoy some fine dining.

View post on imgur.com

16. A new genre of side-eye.

View post on imgur.com

17. More horse than man, or more man than horse?

View post on imgur.com

18. Not amused.

View post on imgur.com
19. A look of sheer horror.

View post on imgur.com

20. Here come the men in black.

View post on imgur.com

21. Fight! Fight! Fight!

View post on imgur.com

22. The best drop is a surprise drop.

View post on imgur.com
23. Flying Solo.

View post on imgur.com

24. We have a jumper.

My friend "flew" off of Splash Mountain, leaving only his shorts in my hands :(

25. U mad?

View post on imgur.com

26. Nip slip averted.

View post on imgur.com
27. She doesn't suspect a thing.

View post on imgur.com

28. Treasure chess.

View post on imgur.com

29. Pure joy.

#rollercoasters #rollercoasterphoto

A post shared by tegan conwell (@tegs_c) on

30. Get your head in the Gamecube.

View post on imgur.com
31. Be careful what you wish for.

Boyfriend says he doesn't get wet enough on Splash Mountain...

32. News junkies.

View post on imgur.com

33. NSFW.

View post on imgur.com

34. NSFW, too.

View post on imgur.com
35. I can be your bodyguard, you can be my long lost pal.

View post on imgur.com

36. The family that rides together, thrives together.

View post on imgur.com

37. How's the signal up there?

View post on imgur.com

38. Shave it off.

View post on imgur.com
39. Near...far...wherever you are...

Best pic of my sister and me on Splash Mountain

40. Strike a pose.

View post on imgur.com

41. Multitasking.

View post on imgur.com

42. Santa Baby gets to second base.

43. Wish you were here.

View post on imgur.com
44. Total snoozefest.

45. We are the 99%.

View post on imgur.com

46. BYO Onesie.

View post on imgur.com

47. Happily ever after.

View post on imgur.com

48. Gaston? Is that you?

View post on imgur.com
