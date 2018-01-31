48 rollercoaster photos that will take you on one hell of a ride.

Whether they're accidental looks of horror or staged tableaus with an impressive amount of props, the expensive pictures theme parks take of you on rollercoasters are pretty damn hilarious. These rollercoaster photos will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions.

1. There ain't no party like a costume party.

2. Splash Mountain just isn't the same without anyone to share it with.

3. It's all downhill from here.

4. TFW you're being haunted by a constipated ghost.

5. Bring your own Disney to Disney World.

6. Keep your arms and legs inside at all times.