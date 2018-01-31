48 rollercoaster photos that will take you on one hell of a ride.

Advertising
Whether they're accidental looks of horror or staged tableaus with an impressive amount of props, the expensive pictures theme parks take of you on rollercoasters are pretty damn hilarious. These rollercoaster photos will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions.
1. There ain't no party like a costume party.
2. Splash Mountain just isn't the same without anyone to share it with.
3. It's all downhill from here.
4. TFW you're being haunted by a constipated ghost.
5. Bring your own Disney to Disney World.
6. Keep your arms and legs inside at all times.
Advertising
7. Always a good time for grooming.
8. Living your truth in the happiest place on earth.
9. Teamwork makes the key work.
10. These Disneyland guests got to ride with Maui.
Advertising
11. Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd.
12. Duck and cover.
13. You always remember your first time.
14. The three stages of rollercoaster riding.
Advertising
15. Always a fine time to enjoy some fine dining.
16. A new genre of side-eye.
17. More horse than man, or more man than horse?
18. Not amused.
Advertising
19. A look of sheer horror.
20. Here come the men in black.
21. Fight! Fight! Fight!
22. The best drop is a surprise drop.
Advertising
23. Flying Solo.
24. We have a jumper.
25. U mad?
26. Nip slip averted.
Advertising
27. She doesn't suspect a thing.
28. Treasure chess.
29. Pure joy.
30. Get your head in the Gamecube.
Advertising
31. Be careful what you wish for.
32. News junkies.
33. NSFW.
34. NSFW, too.
Advertising
35. I can be your bodyguard, you can be my long lost pal.
36. The family that rides together, thrives together.
37. How's the signal up there?
38. Shave it off.
Advertising
39. Near...far...wherever you are...
40. Strike a pose.
41. Multitasking.
42. Santa Baby gets to second base.
http://peopledoingstuffonsplashmountain.tumblr.com/post/71999397702/fivespoonfulsofpeanutbutter-i-would-just-like
43. Wish you were here.
Advertising
44. Total snoozefest.
45. We are the 99%.
46. BYO Onesie.
47. Happily ever after.
48. Gaston? Is that you?
Advertising