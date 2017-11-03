So here's why you don't run with a f*cking toothbrush in your mouth (WARNING: GRAPHIC.)

An anonymous human of the internet shared their disgusting tale on the infamous "Today I F*cked Up" subreddit and, for better or for worse, they have pictures.
"I woke up this morning and started brushing my teeth just like any other morning," wrote the intriguingly named StickyMustache. "I realized I was running a bit late and that it was dumping snow (I live in Northern Idaho), so I ran outside to start my car with my toothbrush still in my mouth."
If you see where this is going, it's not too late to turn back now (it's too late).
"It was freezing outside and I was not properly dressed so I ran back to my house. Right when I was approaching, I stumbled slightly on the bottom stair and hit the toothbrush on my door, jamming it into the back of my mouth."
"It hurt a little bit but I didn't think anything of it and continued brushing my teeth. When I went to spit and rinse, there was more blood than toothpaste. I opened up, said 'ahhhhh,' and looked in my mouth to find that the toothbrush had poked a hold in the back of my throat. Stitches in the back of your throat are not pleasant."
