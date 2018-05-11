Online scammer meets his match in a woman who trolls him into oblivion.

Advertising
Online scammers are the worst. They're desperate to separate a person from their money, and will say just about anything to do so. Which is why it can be so fun to screw with them, and then let on that you know they're scammers.
One woman was hit up by a scammer on Facebook who pretended he was interested in sex and romance, but of course really only wanted money. The whole exchange was posted on Imgur.
His name was Anil, but she immediately changed it to Anal, and despite a request that she not call him that, that's the name that stuck.
When he explained that Anal meant "from anus," she feigned ignorance, pointing out that he said he was from India.
Anil...sorry, Anal...claimed he wanted to "love and sex" her, which is about as romantic as you can get, right?
Anal pretended that he needed the $500 to get a ticket to go to Britain to see her. You know, for the loving and the sexing.
He promised that if she gave him the money, his "mitie" cock would be all hers.
Anal, it seems, falls in love very quickly, even with people he doesn't actually know. Like, within the hour quickly.
She made him jump through some proverbial hoops before saying she'd give him the money that we all know she had no intention of giving him. From now on, I will only refer to my breasts as "clap clinics."
She even made him declare his love for her publicly. Well, sort of.
The comment was liked by someone named Fellatia McSuckle. Now, that's an uncommon name.
While she pretended to go to Western Union, she took the time to set up a few toys in a display for Anal.
Anal, it seems, didn't like that too much.
What a real roller coaster of a relationship!
