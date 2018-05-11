Online scammer meets his match in a woman who trolls him into oblivion.

Online scammers are the worst. They're desperate to separate a person from their money, and will say just about anything to do so. Which is why it can be so fun to screw with them, and then let on that you know they're scammers.

One woman was hit up by a scammer on Facebook who pretended he was interested in sex and romance, but of course really only wanted money. The whole exchange was posted on Imgur.

His name was Anil, but she immediately changed it to Anal, and despite a request that she not call him that, that's the name that stuck.

When he explained that Anal meant "from anus," she feigned ignorance, pointing out that he said he was from India.

Anil...sorry, Anal...claimed he wanted to "love and sex" her, which is about as romantic as you can get, right?