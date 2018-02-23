Girl's science class discovery reveals who her actual parents are.

Science class is a great time to learn about the world and sometimes yourself. One poor young woman got a crash course in her family history when learning about blood types during a college course. Two of her fellow students tweeted about the class incident. The two tweeting didn't know each other, but as their tweets went viral realized they were in the same class—thus confirming this WiLd story.

Let this one tweet introduce you to the story.

im in bio class and we’re going over blood type and uhhh.... i think a girl just found out she was adopted omgggggggksnfkekdjjd — ohhhh honey! (@infinityontina) February 20, 2018

Oh WOW, what a way to figure that out.

But hold on—it gets more dramatic (and traumatizing for the young woman, surely). Twitter user @anyahettich fleshed out the story a lot more.

How a girl in my biology lecture found out her dad wasn't really her dad by my prof



A thread — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

So on Monday we’re discussing blood types and this girl was trying to figure out why her blood type didn’t make sense on her Punnett square — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018