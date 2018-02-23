Girl's science class discovery reveals who her actual parents are.

Science class is a great time to learn about the world and sometimes yourself. One poor young woman got a crash course in her family history when learning about blood types during a college course. Two of her fellow students tweeted about the class incident. The two tweeting didn't know each other, but as their tweets went viral realized they were in the same class—thus confirming this WiLd story.
Let this one tweet introduce you to the story.
Oh WOW, what a way to figure that out.
But hold on—it gets more dramatic (and traumatizing for the young woman, surely). Twitter user @anyahettich fleshed out the story a lot more.
Who hasn't gotten their blood type wrong?
Now it makes sense why this girl did not know she was "adopted."
What an enlightening class for this woman.
The two women tweeted at each other when they realized they were talking about the same class.
So this story is undoubtedly true and CRAZY—and one reason why some teachers use fake data to teach this lesson.
Good tactic.