On March 8, International Women's Day, a woman on Twitter using the handle @edvigeb tweeted a picture of a print advertisement she'd seen from a company in England called USPAAH. The ad shows a picture of a man looking contrite, with the accompanying copy reading,"Out with the guys 'til 4 AM again…?! Keep her sweet with a spa mani/pedi at home."

The woman included her own commentary along with the picture of the ad. Finding the ad sexist, she tweeted, "And this is one of the reasons why today ppl are marching, striking, protesting! @USPAAH #saveyourself from misogyny! #epicfail #IWD2017."

But instead of an apology or even an explanation from USPAAH, what she received was a snarky response from the company on Twitter. Replying to her tweet, USPAAH wrote, "yes, yes how very dare [sic] one partner in a relationship buy the other a gift to say sorry?! Get us to the protest right now!"

yes, yes how very dare one partner in a relationship buy the other a gift to say sorry?! Get us to the protest right now! — U S P A A H (@USPAAH) March 9, 2017

That, in case you missed it, is a pretty heavy dose of sarcasm.

But the woman wasn't giving up. She tweeted to the company again, this time explaining her stance. She wrote, "My point is that this ad seems to be based on the assumption that a lot of women would relate to this situation."

.@USPAAH My point is that this ad seems to be based on the assumption that a lot of women would relate to this situation. — Edvige (@edvigeb) March 9, 2017

And the Twitter user named @edvigeb wasn't the only one who took offense at the ad. A woman by the name of Milly Thomas also found the ad to be sexist, tweeting a picture of the ad with the words, "Hey @USPAAH I found this advert pretty gross and unnecessary. Might you consider changing it for something more inclusive?"

Hey @USPAAH I found this advert pretty gross and unnecessary. Might you consider changing it for something more inclusive? pic.twitter.com/4vZF1evtRQ — Milly Thomas 🌈 (@missmillythomas) March 9, 2017

Then someone named Poppy Corbett chimed in with a tweet reading, "The ad implies she's stupid & can be bought off. Just look at his patronising face! Won't be using this company."

Others added their two cents on Twitter as well, making it clear that a good number of people found the ad sexist.

Oh. It's the fictional 1950s where women are placated by strangers coming into their home with nail polish. @USPAAH pic.twitter.com/ax1Q3kXi1F — Bloody Good Period. (@bloodygood__) March 3, 2017

i find it so senselessly irritating - 'keep her sweet' really?! — Luke Courtier (@Lukecourtier) March 9, 2017

The company was still not ready to see things from the women's point of view, tweeting back at Corbett, "How interesting that you think if one receives a gift, they're "stupid". Must stop gift giving worldwide ASAP. #BanXmas too?"

How interesting that you think if one receives a gift, they're "stupid". Must stop gift giving worldwide ASAP. #BanXmas too? — U S P A A H (@USPAAH) March 10, 2017

But after being called "unprofessional and disingenuous," the customer service team at USPAAH decided to drop the snark and just address the complaints. In response to Edvige's tweet suggesting that they take feedback into consideration, USPAAH wrote, "thank you. It is honestly appreciated."

thank you. It is honestly appreciated. — U S P A A H (@USPAAH) March 9, 2017

Well, now. That's all they had to say in the first place! Sarcasm is best left to Twitter users who aren't an actual company, mocking potential clients.

