This girl's prank on her best friend at work went viral. Her employers were not impressed.

Working can be so lame, but it's always 100 percent better when your best friend works with you. You can do all kinds of fun things together, like Twitter user @delilah810 (whose name on Twitter is Dee), who posted a clip of her pushing her best friend in a Target shopping cart. Well, she wasn't just pushing her, she launched her directly into a curb and she was ejected from the cart altogether.

Dee posted a clip of that wild shopping cart write, along with the explanation, "Perks of having the same job as your best friend."

Perks of having the same job as your best friend 🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/lqweoWmKMh — dee (@delilah810) May 4, 2018

Her tweet went pretty viral, getting almost 28,000 likes and over 5,000 retweets. Unfortunately, it seems the tweet caught the attention of one of the higher-ups at her job, because alas, she was fired.

She reposted the original tweet, this time simply adding, "Update: I got fired y'all," and that tweet went super viral, being retweeted over 83,000 times.