11-year-old hilariously trolls her big sister for having loud sex with her boyfriend.

Having sex can be pretty good; listening to other people have sex, not so much. One 11-year-old girl got fed up with her sister and her sister's boyfriend's ahem, bedroom noises, and let them know her feelings about the situation in no uncertain terms.

My 11 year old sister accidentally heard my bf and i uh... doing the dirty last night and then we went out and came back home to this 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZwjxCk9gwj — tinky winky on the antichrist throne apparently (@SalsaWater) January 22, 2018

Twitter user @salsawater posted pictures of the notes her little sister left around the house after a loud night. And they're totally hilarious.

The best part is that she didn't just write one or two notes, she covered the whole house with them. She really committed to the bit.

When her sister looks in the mirror, all she will see is SIN!