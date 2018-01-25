11-year-old hilariously trolls her big sister for having loud sex with her boyfriend.

Having sex can be pretty good; listening to other people have sex, not so much. One 11-year-old girl got fed up with her sister and her sister's boyfriend's ahem, bedroom noises, and let them know her feelings about the situation in no uncertain terms.
Twitter user @salsawater posted pictures of the notes her little sister left around the house after a loud night. And they're totally hilarious.
The best part is that she didn't just write one or two notes, she covered the whole house with them. She really committed to the bit.
When her sister looks in the mirror, all she will see is SIN!
Not even the Triscuits were safe from the infiltration of the "nasty sinner" sounds.
That's right, the little sister officially called her sister and her sister's boyfriend "filthy (Triscuit-tainting) sinners." (No, not that kind of taint.)
Some folks on Twitter were worried that @SalsaWater's younger sister was legitimately upset or traumatized, but @SalsaWater pointed out that the notes were just a joke and everything is okay. The 11-year-old sister is FINE — she just happens to have a particularly great sense of humor.
And it's certainly a creative way of getting your feelings across. Pretty smart for an 11-year-old!