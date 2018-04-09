12-year-old girl welcomes sister home from school trip by humiliating her in front of entire class.

A Twitter user named Alexa (@alexarosecarter) posted a picture of a sign her sister held up for her at the airport as she returned home from a school trip to Costa Rica, and the tweet has gone crazy viral because of what the sign said.

Her 12-year-old sister's sign welcomed Alexa home not from Costa Rica, but from rehab. The sign, on a huge piece of poster board, read, "Welcome Home From Rehab Alexa, 90 Days Sober" and included pictures of crossed out needles and the words "No More" written next to a picture of pot.

so my 12 year old sister made this sign and held it up in the airport in front of EVERYONE as i was walking down the escalator after my SCHOOL trip. pic.twitter.com/dUKzhMlrjn — alexa (@alexarosecarter) April 6, 2018

The tweet blew up so much it ended up making the front page of Reddit, where Alexa's teacher even saw it.

when my teacher sees my tweet on reddit 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WYx6uACrYG — alexa (@alexarosecarter) April 7, 2018

A ton of people in the comments thought the prank was hilarious, but some people didn't find it funny, saying the sign poked fun at the serious issue of chemical dependency. On the other hand, some of the people who thought the tweet was the funniest were the ones that said they themselves had struggled with chemical dependency, and that they personally weren't at all offended.