Teen's petty argument with her sister goes viral. Now everyone's sharing their own.

Orli Matlow
Nov 07, 2017@8:37 PM
Sixteen-year-old Trinity Hartman tweeted out a screenshot of a conversation with her sister that is a total emotional rollercoaster.

The tweet went viral because people can relate to the love-hate relationship that is having sisters, going from hate to love within seconds.

There were never such devoted sisters!

https://media0.giphy.com/media/l1IXZt3r0hyEwA5t6/giphy.gif
giphy

The tweet absolutely blew up with over 100,000 likes, and got fellow sisters sharing the lovely, petty things that come with the territory of having a female sibling.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-V3gaqD.gif
giphy

Sharing...

Caring...

Double the sisters, double the fun.

Chauffeur-ing...

Siblings are the O.G. competition.

Everyone with sisters knows that "I hate you" actually means "I love you."

Shout out to my two sisters. I hate you both so much. Give me back my grey sweatpants from Roots, please.

