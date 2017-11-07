Teen's petty argument with her sister goes viral. Now everyone's sharing their own.

Sixteen-year-old Trinity Hartman tweeted out a screenshot of a conversation with her sister that is a total emotional rollercoaster.
The tweet went viral because people can relate to the love-hate relationship that is having sisters, going from hate to love within seconds.
There were never such devoted sisters!
The tweet absolutely blew up with over 100,000 likes, and got fellow sisters sharing the lovely, petty things that come with the territory of having a female sibling.
Sharing...
*gets pissed at each other over a jacket*— Jenna Hastings (@HastingsJenna10) November 7, 2017
2 hours later...
*sends Dubsmash of an old vine* #ripvine @erikahastings_ pic.twitter.com/Y80N1uBIe5
Caring...
November 6, 2017
Double the sisters, double the fun.
What it’s like having two sisters pic.twitter.com/HESSn28nRV— Agent Zero (@_WWjayD) November 5, 2017
Chauffeur-ing...
@macibranstetter 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7VqiehEC0q— kylee branstetter (@kyleebranstette) November 6, 2017
Siblings are the O.G. competition.
November 6, 2017
Everyone with sisters knows that "I hate you" actually means "I love you."
literal exact conversation between me and my sister pic.twitter.com/ue1FVI3GIC— agata (@heyimagata) November 6, 2017
Shout out to my two sisters. I hate you both so much. Give me back my grey sweatpants from Roots, please.