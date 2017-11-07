Teen's petty argument with her sister goes viral. Now everyone's sharing their own.

Sixteen-year-old Trinity Hartman tweeted out a screenshot of a conversation with her sister that is a total emotional rollercoaster.

The tweet went viral because people can relate to the love-hate relationship that is having sisters, going from hate to love within seconds.

“what’s it like having a sister?” pic.twitter.com/mNkSOSXZBU — lil fanta🍊 (@cinnamxntxast) November 3, 2017

There were never such devoted sisters!

giphy

The tweet absolutely blew up with over 100,000 likes, and got fellow sisters sharing the lovely, petty things that come with the territory of having a female sibling.

giphy

Sharing...

*gets pissed at each other over a jacket*



2 hours later...



*sends Dubsmash of an old vine* #ripvine @erikahastings_ pic.twitter.com/Y80N1uBIe5 — Jenna Hastings (@HastingsJenna10) November 7, 2017

Caring...