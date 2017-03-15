Well. Here's some nightmare fuel for you.
Florida resident Monica Dorsett was going about her business recently, driving her car, probably listening to her favorite playlist, when all of a sudden a snake started to emerge from her car's air vents. Yes, a live snake.
Monica's daughter Kristina posted photos of her mom's vehicle invader to Twitter. Her tweet quickly went viral.
"I was on a four-lane highway and I all of a sudden see the snake coming out of the vent near my left hand," Monica told Buzzfeed News. "It took me a second to realize - that is real."
Uh. What? WHERE DID IT COME FROM?!
Monica exited the highway and pulled over to deal with the snake. She accidentally captured a video of herself fighting it off and posted it to Facebook. It's hard to tell what's really happening, but it sounds like she's totally keeping her composure.
Or maybe not. WOULD YOU BE ABLE TO KEEP YOUR COMPOSURE? She ended up slamming the door on the snake (poor snake), and her husband came to help her deal with the situation.
The story had people on Twitter vowing never to drive again.
Even Monica herself says she still feels on edge every time she gets in her car. “I’m not opening those vents for a long time,” she told Buzzfeed.
Her daughter Kristina, who tweeted the photos, said the incident didn't shock her too much. "Florida is just weird, it would happen,” she told Buzzfeed.
Can't argue there. Don't you think live snakes mysteriously appearing in people's air vents is taking it a little too far, Florida? Off you go.