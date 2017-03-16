So That Happened

Join Someecards writers and some of our favorite comedians for a night of standup to benefit Planned Parenthood!

Featuring:

Jon Fisch (Colbert, Letterman)

Emmy Blotnick (@midnight, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser)

Langston Kerman (Insecure on HBO, Oscars)

May Wilkerson (Someecards, Lifetime)

Missy Baker (Someecards, Carolines)

Orli Matlow (Someecards, Brooklyn Comedy Festival)

…and more!

Hosted by:

Matt Nedostup (Someecards, SNL Weekend Update)

March 30, 2017

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8:00

Union Hall

702 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11215

$10

Tickets available online and at the door.

