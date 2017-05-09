Fort Lauderdale's airport became a nightmare zone on Monday after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights and furious passengers fought with security and airline employees, according to CNN and CBS.
Cell phone videos captured the chaos of the brawl and NBC News reports Spirit Airlines' statement that they are "shocked and saddened" to see the footage. Three arrests were made as "screams wailed through the under-construction terminal," the site added.
According to CNN, Spirit has canceled nearly 300 flights in the last week—blaming pilots and actually attempting to take them to federal court over the slow down.
"This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers, by canceling multiple flights across our network," said Spirit spokesman Paul Berry.
Meanwhile, "chairman of the Spirit unit" of the pilots' union blamed Spirit and refused to accept "substandard pay and retirement based on the unenforceable hypothesis that the Company may grow more quickly."
Twitter certainly didn't take the side of the airline, as Spirit Airlines began trending. Spurned passengers savaged the company, which already had a reputation for less-than-stellar customer service.
The only winner in this situation might be United Airlines.
How long until we all just start walking?