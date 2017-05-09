Advertising

Fort Lauderdale's airport became a nightmare zone on Monday after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights and furious passengers fought with security and airline employees, according to CNN and CBS.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Chaos broke out among stranded travelers at Fort Lauderdale airport after Spirit Airlines canceled at least 9 flights. pic.twitter.com/y8RA8sZAA5 — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) May 9, 2017

Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out. Some were taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs: https://t.co/oocWVlo2Iy pic.twitter.com/k9G5rIkV6Z — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2017

Cell phone videos captured the chaos of the brawl and NBC News reports Spirit Airlines' statement that they are "shocked and saddened" to see the footage. Three arrests were made as "screams wailed through the under-construction terminal," the site added.

Just witnessed police brutality at Fort Lauderdale airport @SpiritAirlines trying to get back to NYC...i'm tired its 2017 pic.twitter.com/3UHGUqCuwm — Brionka Halbert (@brionkahalbert) May 9, 2017

According to CNN, Spirit has canceled nearly 300 flights in the last week—blaming pilots and actually attempting to take them to federal court over the slow down.

"This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers, by canceling multiple flights across our network," said Spirit spokesman Paul Berry.

@SpiritAirlines you're a mess in ft lauderdale. Employees give no answers and rude to passengers. pic.twitter.com/coaoOHIgY6 — tees32✭ (@TinaStawinski) May 7, 2017

Meanwhile, "chairman of the Spirit unit" of the pilots' union blamed Spirit and refused to accept "substandard pay and retirement based on the unenforceable hypothesis that the Company may grow more quickly."

Twitter certainly didn't take the side of the airline, as Spirit Airlines began trending. Spurned passengers savaged the company, which already had a reputation for less-than-stellar customer service.

BREAKING: Fights break out at Spirit Airlines terminal. Airline responds by charging each fighter an extra $75 Fighting Fee. — P Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) May 9, 2017

Do they call themselves Spirit Airlines because they're extremely good at crushing yours?🤔 — Honest Loyalty (@Wolf_am_I87) May 9, 2017

The only winner in this situation might be United Airlines.

UNITED: "Well, it doesn't get worse than this."



SPIRIT AIRLINES: "Hold my beer..." — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) May 9, 2017

How long until we all just start walking?

