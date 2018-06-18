Man finds disturbing extra topping on hamburger receipt. Prepare to go vegetarian.

Burgers can be topped with pretty much anything now-a-days— guacamole, peanut butter, aioli— but there is definitely one thing NO one wants to find on their patty.

Any guesses?

On Sunday, Curtis Mays went out to dinner with his daughter and granddaughter at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Astoria, Queens for Father's Day burgers. May said that during his visit, there was a mix up with his order. He eventually asked for the receipt, and what he saw printed on it almost made him sick.

EXCLUSIVE: On a scorching hot summer night, what’s better than a cold brew? Pair it with a juicy burger.

Cheddar cheese, well done, toast bread, please spit in it too! Don’t forget the mayo! Wait... spit?! At 11pm we’ll tell you which beer garden and what the manager told us. pic.twitter.com/45FWLNsTvS — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) June 18, 2018

"Please spit in it too," read the receipt. Ewww, that is the second most disturbing thing on there after asking for the burger to be cooked well done!

"I ate my burger already, I felt like I was gonna throw up," Mays told ABC 7.

He also explained how he confronted the waitress about the receipt but she failed to provide a reasonable explanation: "I asked her 'why would you do this?' And she couldn't explain it. She said she didn't do it, so I as like 'who prints out the receipt?' So she said 'I take it up there and print it myself.'" Mays asked, "So you did it? Why are you lying about it? She just walked off."