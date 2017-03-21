Advertising

A group of Americans on spring break in Cancun, Mexico brought stupid to a whole new level when they began chanting "build that wall!"— while on the wrong side of the wall.

When America sends its spring breakers, they're not sending their best. giphy

According to Mexican newspaper The Yucatan Times, the American tourists attended a pirate-themed show on a boat off the port of Puerto Juárez. As the show ended, the Americans started chanting "build that wall!" to the shock and disgust of other passengers. What school are these kids on spring break from, and why don't they teach geography or manners there?

Advertising

giphy

Although some Mexican passengers complained to the crew, the tourists persisted with the chant. The Yucatan Times noted that this is hardly an isolated incident, and ever since Donald Trump was elected, American tourists have gotten more "offensive, rude and haughty" toward Mexicans— in their own country.

giphy

Advertising

On second thought, if the wall bordering Mexico has to be built, the best time to do it is probably when a bunch of drunk, annoying Americans are out of the country.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.