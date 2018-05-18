Starbucks apologizes to Latino customer for racist slur written on his coffee order.

Starbucks has done it again! I know it's getting hard to keep up with all the times something racist is said or done at a Starbucks, but here's another one. This time it has to do with them including a slur on the coffee order of a Hispanic customer.

The customer, Pedro, spoke to a CBS affiliate through his friend Miguel Acosta. Acosta explains, “He went to Starbucks, and they asked for his name, and his name is ‘Peter,’ and they wrote this ‘beaner.'" WOW.

Acosta added, “Mi amigo está triste también,” said Acosta. “My friend is also sad.”

https://twitter.com/shomaristone/status/997164506605342720

On Wednesday, Starbucks issued an apology (what seems like it's millionth this year) for this particular incident:

This is not indicative of the type of experience we want our customers to have when they walk into our stores. We have apologized to the customer directly and are working to make things right.

This incident came just one month after a black man at another Los Angeles Starbucks was denied use of the bathroom, while a white customer was given access no problem. Then there were the two young black men arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia because they didn't order anything while waiting for someone to show up.