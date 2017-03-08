On the eve of International Women's Day, at 10 pm Tuesday night, the Statue of Liberty—symbol of freedom, acceptance of immigrants, and movies about apes taking over the Earth—went lights out, according to CNN.
The National Park Service blamed a "temporary, unplanned outage" caused by repair work made necessary by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. As New Yorkers know, this type of long-delayed construction work is not uncommon.
But the timing of the outage, just hours before a nationwide general strike dubbed "A Day Without a Woman," was not easy to ignore.
The Statue of Liberty went on strike.