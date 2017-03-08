Advertising

On the eve of International Women's Day, at 10 pm Tuesday night, the Statue of Liberty—symbol of freedom, acceptance of immigrants, and movies about apes taking over the Earth—went lights out, according to CNN.

The National Park Service blamed a "temporary, unplanned outage" caused by repair work made necessary by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. As New Yorkers know, this type of long-delayed construction work is not uncommon.

But the timing of the outage, just hours before a nationwide general strike dubbed "A Day Without a Woman," was not easy to ignore.

The Statue of Liberty went on strike.

Advertising

1.

Apparently the Statue of Liberty lights went out due to a power failure. But I would argue women are also protesting due to a power failure. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 8, 2017

2.

When the lights came back on, the Statue of Liberty had a "Nevertheless, she persisted" tattoo on her forearm. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 8, 2017

3.

ICYMI: the Statue of Liberty experienced a power outage this evening. Nothing symbolic to see here, just teeming shores cloaked in darkness. pic.twitter.com/5AcchCKOgA — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 8, 2017

4.

The Statue of Liberty has gone dark? Seriously? If this was in a movie you'd think it was too on the nose. — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) March 8, 2017

Advertising

5.

The Statue of Liberty went dark and the timing is just too perfect pic.twitter.com/ff5YRbu88d — Bob Smith Sr. (@BobbySmitty3) March 8, 2017

6.

They say the Statue of Liberty's lights went out due to power failure. I believe it, but I don't think it was an accident. #ADayWithoutWomen pic.twitter.com/sn4rMZmvz0 — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 8, 2017

7.

The Statue of Liberty going dark proves my grandmother's favorite saying "The Lord works in mysterious ways". Lady Liberty weeps. — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) March 8, 2017

8.

Now that the Statue of Liberty is dark, there's no way they're letting her into the U.S. — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) March 8, 2017

Advertising

9.

Me: strike on the 8th!



Them: it'll never work



Alexandria schools: closed

Boston restaurants: closed

Statue of Liberty: lights out



Me: pic.twitter.com/B3mwCnjoq0 — B.🌹 (@bougeottee_) March 8, 2017

10.

The Statue of Liberty has gone dark because the iPhone she was using as a flash light was sold to pay for health insurance. — Giulia Rozzi (@GiuliaRozzi) March 8, 2017

11.

CNN reporting that the lights have gone out at the Statue of Liberty. #ADayWithoutWomen starting early. — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2017

12.

Even the Statue of Liberty is going on strike #daywithoutawoman — Kimberly Contreras (@Theoldkim) March 8, 2017

Advertising

13.

.@CNN just reported that the lights went out on the Statue of Liberty tonight. Probably so we wouldn't see her crying. #ladyliberty — Matt (@SoxShark39) March 8, 2017

14.

CNN has just reported that the Statue of Liberty has gone dark tonight.



Power failure or social commentary? 🤔 — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 8, 2017

15.

You know...you don't have to be religious or even spiritual, but the fact that the Statue of Liberty is dark tonight speaks volumes. — Debra Isaacs Schafer (@EdNavigation) March 8, 2017

16.

And in a bizarre moment of irony, the lights on The Statue of Liberty have gone out. That's it, America. Just close the doors, shut it down. — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) March 8, 2017

Advertising

17.

Did Trump close the Statue of Liberty? pic.twitter.com/vjO2b4NbtI — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 8, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.