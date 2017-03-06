Tweeting at President Donald Trump, king of the (misspelled) Twitter rant, is actually pretty fun. The latest person to find that out is horror master Stephen King. On Saturday, writer King sent out a few funny, scary tweets about former president Barack Obama lurking around the White House. This came in response to Trump's (baseless) claims that Obama had his phones in Trump Tower wiretapped before the election.
In Stephen King's tweets, Obama never really left the White House and he's hiding in the closet! If only it were true…
After sending a few joking tweets, Stephen King got down to #realtalk:
"All politics aside, the Trump administration reminds me of that Tom Arnould [sic] movie, THE STUPIDS. Really, you guys, this is embarrassing," he tweeted.
Turns out the truth (the real truth, not Donald Trump's truth) is scarier than fiction.