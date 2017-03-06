Advertising

Tweeting at President Donald Trump, king of the (misspelled) Twitter rant, is actually pretty fun. The latest person to find that out is horror master Stephen King. On Saturday, writer King sent out a few funny, scary tweets about former president Barack Obama lurking around the White House. This came in response to Trump's (baseless) claims that Obama had his phones in Trump Tower wiretapped before the election.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

In Stephen King's tweets, Obama never really left the White House and he's hiding in the closet! If only it were true…

Obama tapped Trump's phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Not only did Obama tap Trump's phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He's in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

After sending a few joking tweets, Stephen King got down to #realtalk:

All politics aside, the Trump administration reminds me of that Tom Arnould movie, THE STUPIDS. Really, you guys, this is embarrassing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 3, 2017

Turns out the truth (the real truth, not Donald Trump's truth) is scarier than fiction.

