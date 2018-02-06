15 great jokes about the stock market crash that are still funny even if you don't have any stocks.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which according to Wikipedia measures the stock market index of thirty major companies, suffered a historic drop. The numbers plunged down 4.1%, which is the largest one-day point loss in history.

This is interesting not only because it could possibly influence peoples' retirement savings but also because President Donald "The Art of the Deal" Trump took credit for the stock market when it was good. If President Deals is responsible for the ups, then if logic still means anything anymore, he's presiding over the downs, too. And this particular down, according to The Washington Post, "is the biggest stock market drop in U.S. history, when measured by points in the Dow."

Here are the best jokes finding some fun in a potentially sh*tty situation.

1.

The stock market dropping feels like when my girlfriend gets angry. I know there's a reason but I'm still completely clueless and Ive heard if I spend money things will get better. — mark normand (@marknorm) February 6, 2018

2.

Is your teen texting about the #DOW Jones Industrial Average?



IDC: Investors Desire Correction

SMH: Selloff Means Havoc

TTYL: Terrible. Treasury Yields= Loss

“Triggered” (refers to the rapid jump in Treasury yields presaging stock fall)

DTF: DOW Took Fall — Rebecca Christopher (@christrebecca) February 5, 2018

3.