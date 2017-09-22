Some guy on Twitter made a meme about a girl he found attractive until she opened her mouth. No, it wasn't the words she said that turned him off (he doesn't even know her), it was her teeth.
The meme (by Twitter user @GirlThatsSlim) showed a picture of a beautiful woman with her mouth closed and a little boy looking happy and psyched. The net set of pictures showed the same beautiful woman's beaming smile and showing off crooked teeth, while the kid now looks disappointed. Ummm, use of little kid is this scenario is a little gross, because he is a child and should not be ogling women (adult men shouldn't either, but you know what I'm getting at).
Unfortunately for him, the woman @GirlThatsSlim had picked to mock is an actual model, named Symone Lu, whose crooked teeth are part of her look. She's very happy with her teeth, thank you very much. Once she learned that a meme making fun of her teeth was going viral, she joined Twitter just to clap back at the jerk.
Lu tweeted the meme, along with the words, in all caps, "I WALKED FOR VOGUE THOUGH ! I LOVE MY SMILE.
She also tweeted, "I'm very happy and confident about my smile lol next time share my @ and booking info."
While the initial tweet got a lot of attention, Lu's got waaaayyy more. And the comments on her and his post show that pretty much everyone on Twitter (well, decent people, at least) had her back.
Someone asked Lu how she walked for Vogue when it's a magazine, not a designer, but she's no liar and had the proof.
She tweeted again, saying that people should follow her on Instagram.
You know she got a ton of new followers on Instagram because of this jerk trying to mock her. She just joined Twitter yesterday and already has over 6,000 followers. There's a clear winner in this situation and it's not the dude who made the meme.