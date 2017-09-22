Advertising

Some guy on Twitter made a meme about a girl he found attractive until she opened her mouth. No, it wasn't the words she said that turned him off (he doesn't even know her), it was her teeth.

u kno what pic.twitter.com/AD8kJHKEli — KD Got a Ring (@GirlThatsSlim) September 18, 2017

The meme (by Twitter user @GirlThatsSlim) showed a picture of a beautiful woman with her mouth closed and a little boy looking happy and psyched. The net set of pictures showed the same beautiful woman's beaming smile and showing off crooked teeth, while the kid now looks disappointed. Ummm, use of little kid is this scenario is a little gross, because he is a child and should not be ogling women (adult men shouldn't either, but you know what I'm getting at).

Unfortunately for him, the woman @GirlThatsSlim had picked to mock is an actual model, named Symone Lu, whose crooked teeth are part of her look. She's very happy with her teeth, thank you very much. Once she learned that a meme making fun of her teeth was going viral, she joined Twitter just to clap back at the jerk.

I WALKED FOR VOGUE THOUGH ! I LOVE MY SMILE https://t.co/AY9J6hDzxZ — Symone Lu (@symone_lu) September 20, 2017

Lu tweeted the meme, along with the words, in all caps, "I WALKED FOR VOGUE THOUGH ! I LOVE MY SMILE.

She also tweeted, "I'm very happy and confident about my smile lol next time share my @ and booking info."

I'm very happy and confident about my smile lol next time share my @ and booking info https://t.co/AY9J6hDzxZ — Symone Lu (@symone_lu) September 20, 2017

It was bought to my attention that I was getting bullied on an app I don't even use lol .. — Symone Lu (@symone_lu) September 20, 2017

While the initial tweet got a lot of attention, Lu's got waaaayyy more. And the comments on her and his post show that pretty much everyone on Twitter (well, decent people, at least) had her back.

Who tf are you pic.twitter.com/kzWADAKY7H — loki (@boicoty) September 19, 2017

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/TN0gVPTNIn — fabi loves signe 🍃 (@omlseptic) September 19, 2017

Love yourself. You are beautiful and your smile is breathtaking — #prayfortheworld (@mattswaggster) September 21, 2017

she's looks like she loves her flaws and she's embracing them. y'all can't relate that's why y'all will never understand — 이힛 (@snsdmanager) September 20, 2017

she's a rich and beautiful model so not really she just loves herself the way she is and doesn't deserve the disrespect she's getting for it — wintergirl (@lovelylilana) September 20, 2017

You right. wether it's financial or not, if someone loves their self it's not anybody's place to tell them how to "fix their flaw". — mans not hot (@Zainaaaab_) September 20, 2017

My sis Symone is on vogue so it don't matter 🤷🏽‍♂️ — #1FrankOceanStan (@amorphousphoto) September 19, 2017

Ugh she's so beautiful 😭❤️ — sunshine ✨ (@hippiediabla) September 19, 2017

Someone asked Lu how she walked for Vogue when it's a magazine, not a designer, but she's no liar and had the proof.

https://t.co/EV1LzpbdUl all the info you need sis — Symone Lu (@symone_lu) September 21, 2017

She tweeted again, saying that people should follow her on Instagram.

I don't know how to use this lol follow me in IG : symone_lu — Symone Lu (@symone_lu) September 20, 2017

You know she got a ton of new followers on Instagram because of this jerk trying to mock her. She just joined Twitter yesterday and already has over 6,000 followers. There's a clear winner in this situation and it's not the dude who made the meme.

Thank you @chromat 😌🙏🏻 @voguerunway #lingtings #vogue #voguerunway A post shared by Sym (@symone_lu) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

