White lady in extremely racist viral video has been tracked down and fired. Good job, internet.

Sometimes people claim something they racist they said was taken out of context. There is no possible chance of that in the viral clip of a couple of men and a woman sitting on truck talking about going "ni**er hunting." The video is one of the most straight up racist things I've seen in...well, last time something horribly racist happened, so maybe not that long. But still. It's truly harsh.

Giphy

Anyway, the woman in the video was identified via the power of the internet. She's Tabitha “Tabbie” Duncan, 20, a now unemployed (*Nelson from The Simpsons voice: "HA HA!") waitress from Jefferson County, Mo.

The video was originally a Snapchat that was so horrific someone grabbed it and posted it on Facebook.

So many things wrong with this Snapchat... drinking and driving and what’s being said. Why does this still get said, joke or not? Posted by Kalle Bates on Sunday, June 10, 2018

In case you haven't seen the video, here's what happens.

A guy off camera asks, “So we’re going ni**er hunting today or what?”