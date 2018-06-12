White lady in extremely racist viral video has been tracked down and fired. Good job, internet.

Sometimes people claim something they racist they said was taken out of context. There is no possible chance of that in the viral clip of a couple of men and a woman sitting on truck talking about going "ni**er hunting." The video is one of the most straight up racist things I've seen in...well, last time something horribly racist happened, so maybe not that long. But still. It's truly harsh.
Anyway, the woman in the video was identified via the power of the internet. She's Tabitha “Tabbie” Duncan, 20, a now unemployed (*Nelson from The Simpsons voice: "HA HA!") waitress from Jefferson County, Mo.
The video was originally a Snapchat that was so horrific someone grabbed it and posted it on Facebook.
In case you haven't seen the video, here's what happens.
A guy off camera asks, “So we’re going ni**er hunting today or what?”
Another man answers, “We’re going ni**er hunting."
“We’re fucking ni**er hunting right now," the first man says.
Then you see Duncan, as she comes into frame and says, “You get them ni**ers," with a huge grin. Then the first guy asks, "Look at my soon-to-be sister-in-law. Doesn't she look pretty?" Well, that's debatable, but what isn't is that she's about as ugly inside as a person can get.
And her now former boss(es) agreed (in theory), because Social Bar & Grill put a post on Facebook saying she'd been fired.
According to the Riverfront Times, Duncan's own Facebook page had included some pro-Trump memes. (Surprise!) She reportedly shared a quote on her page after the video went viral: "Everyone makes mistakes in life, but that doesn't mean they have to pay for them the rest of their life/sometimes good people make bad choices/It doesn't mean they are bad." Then she "shut down her page" (I'm not sure if that means went fully private or deleted altogether.)
Mistakes are one thing, being a full-on gleeful racist is something else altogether.
And in a new twist, it turns out that Duncan might be an enlistee in the U.S. Air Force. Here's their full statement on the topic:
We have been made aware of a video online of an alleged reserve Airman who made racially insensitive comments. We are looking into the matter and we appreciate this being brought to our attention. The U.S. Air Force values diversity and inclusion; our Airmen come together to produce an incredible team that can accomplish any mission and overcome any challenge. We believe that our greatest asset is our diverse, innovative and technically-savvy workforce. Our Airmen come from all backgrounds and remarks such as these do not fall in line with our culture. We take incidents like this very seriously and action will be taken upon further investigation as necessary.