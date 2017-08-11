Advertising

Canadian tattoo artist Phil Berge brings strangers together to make extremely awesome, extremely permanent flipbooks.

From his parlor in Quebec City, Berge combines his skills of tattooing and stop motion animation.

Here's his Bart Simpson masterpiece, a collaboration between him and 19 bodies.

Bart doing a kickflip tattooed on 19 humans.

A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on

Here's the "before" picture, drawing up the 19 individual tats that would make up the animation.



"[Stop motion animation] is something I used to do when I was a kid with my parents camera and figurines. So, now that I'm a tattooer, I decided to try it with tattoos for fun and it worked," Berge told Mashable.

"And people liked it so I made a bunch more."

Watch the panther roar to a twist ending.

This one has a little surprise.

A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on

Howdy, sailor.



Emo Mickey Mouse is particularly badass.

Bad Mickey. 13 tatoos

A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on

Just in case you don't believe me.

A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on

"Sorry Mom"

Tick tock.

Little moving Kit-Cat Clock tattoos.

A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on



Don't be a cry baby.

Turn your sound on. I tattooed a part of a 1934 Popeye short called Sock-a-Bye, Baby. 17 tattoos.

A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on

Love is in the air.

Gypsy kiss tattooed on 8 friends.

A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on

This is where babies come from.

The birth of a tattoo.

A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on

L'chaim!

