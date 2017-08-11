Canadian tattoo artist Phil Berge brings strangers together to make extremely awesome, extremely permanent flipbooks.
From his parlor in Quebec City, Berge combines his skills of tattooing and stop motion animation.
Here's his Bart Simpson masterpiece, a collaboration between him and 19 bodies.
Here's the "before" picture, drawing up the 19 individual tats that would make up the animation.
"[Stop motion animation] is something I used to do when I was a kid with my parents camera and figurines. So, now that I'm a tattooer, I decided to try it with tattoos for fun and it worked," Berge told Mashable.
"And people liked it so I made a bunch more."