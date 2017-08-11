So That Happened

Canadian tattoo artist Phil Berge brings strangers together to make extremely awesome, extremely permanent flipbooks.

From his parlor in Quebec City, Berge combines his skills of tattooing and stop motion animation.

Here's his Bart Simpson masterpiece, a collaboration between him and 19 bodies.

Bart doing a kickflip tattooed on 19 humans. A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Here's the "before" picture, drawing up the 19 individual tats that would make up the animation.

Vendredi de cette semaine (le 3) je dédie ma journée à tatouer bart qui fait des kickflips. Pas de rendez-vous, tu te pointes, tu choisi ton bart parmis ceux qu'il reste pi tu te le fais tatouer. Ils sont en couleur et 100 piastres chacun. Les barts non tatoué durant la journée seront disponibles sur rendez-vous après vendredi. A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

"[Stop motion animation] is something I used to do when I was a kid with my parents camera and figurines. So, now that I'm a tattooer, I decided to try it with tattoos for fun and it worked," Berge told Mashable.

"And people liked it so I made a bunch more."

Watch the panther roar to a twist ending.

This one has a little surprise. A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Nov 13, 2016 at 1:25pm PST

Howdy, sailor.

She can't stop losing her hat. Thanks to everybody involved in the making of this. Either you got a tattoo or you emailed me with interest. You're the reason that I keep doing these. A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Oct 13, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

Emo Mickey Mouse is particularly badass.

Bad Mickey. 13 tatoos A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Just in case you don't believe me. A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:37am PST

"Sorry Mom"

I recreated a part of 1929 Walt Disneys "The Skeleton Dance" with tattoos. There is a total of 28 tattoos in that video. (Cooler with sound turned on) A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

Tick tock.

Little moving Kit-Cat Clock tattoos. A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on May 30, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Don't be a cry baby.

Turn your sound on. I tattooed a part of a 1934 Popeye short called Sock-a-Bye, Baby. 17 tattoos. A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Love is in the air.

Gypsy kiss tattooed on 8 friends. A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:49am PST

This is where babies come from.

The birth of a tattoo. A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:16pm PST

L'chaim!

Volume ⬆️. Sequence of a 1950s Gallo wine commercial. Back when it was ok to use cartoons to sell alcohol. 11 tattoos. A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

