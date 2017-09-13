Advertising

It's not uncommon for teachers to kick off back-to-school season with an icebreaker or two–but when said icebreaker takes the form of an overly-intrusive questionnaire, a little more than ice is bound to get broken. (For example, the hearts of sensitive students.)

As pointed out by Scary Mommy, a mom named Heather Danks-Miller of Roy, Utah recently shared an image of a disturbing questionnaire on Facebook. The quiz was one her 11th grade daughter Olivia's teacher distributed in an Adult Roles and Financial Literacy class. The quiz is filled with invasive questions from "Ever gotten or given a hickey?" to "Ever been kissed against your will?" to "Have you (your girl) had more than one abortion?"

Advertising

As noted at the beginning of the quiz, known as the Drug and Sex Test, the teacher did not write it. In 1967, three teenagers wrote what is known as the first Drug and Sex Test. The version the teacher passed out was taken from a Dear Abby column, and was written in 1981.

Courtesy of Heather Danks-Miller

Courtesy of Heather Danks-Miller

Advertising

Each question is worth a certain number of points that are meant to be added up at the end, which will determine each student's fate as "a nerd," "pure as ivory soap," or "indecent." Literally, WHAT?

"I couldn't believe it was really meant to be turned in," Danks-Miller wrote to Someecards. "It was a shock when I met with the teacher that she said it was indeed meant to be turned in for a grade with their names on it. She said however that she has a 'do not read' policy that the students can put on their paper–but I was confused by that, because what is the point then?"

Advertising

Olivia decided not to fill out the full quiz–but not before writing a baller handwritten message on it.

Courtesy of Heather Danks-Miller

Courtesy of Heather Danks-Miller

"My daughter was offended because she felt judged due to the fact that the teacher is Mormon (Which apparently no one is talking about)," Danks-Miller told Someecards. "And there were questions on there that were assuming everyone was heterosexual, and you were considered to be 'bad' if you weren't. Not to mention the questions about abortions which is no one's business!"

Advertising

Danks-Miller added that the teacher explained that she's "been using this for years and hasn't had one problem with it." The concerned mother says this bothers her because it means this sort of attitude has been normalized in her community.

So, she set out to do something about it. After meeting with the school's principals, the test was allegedly pulled from the curriculum and the teacher was placed on leave, according to local news outlet KUTV. The school district is currently investigating the test.

Danks-Miller explained to Someecards that she intended to back down if the teacher agreed to pull the assignment. But unfortunately, things did not go that simply. "I never wanted anything to happen to the teacher until she still persisted to give out the assignment after we had spoken and they said they were going to pull it out of the curriculum," she explained. "I don't think they knew or are used to a parent following through."

Advertising

Not to mention, shaming students for engaging in sexual behavior, trying alcohol and drugs, and for not identifying as heterosexual is undeniably toxic. Numerous studies, including this one, conclude that abstinence-only education does not work. Not only that, but abstinence-only education is often correlated with higher teen pregnancy rates. Isn't it fun when there's a legitimate study that proves something offensive is a stinking pile of regressive bullshit?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.