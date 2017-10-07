Advertising

A middle school teacher in Georgia is in hot water after asking her sixth grade students to "imagine it's 1965" and create a "colorful" mascot for the Nazi party.

This is the REAL LIVE homework assignment given to students in a social studies class at Shiloh Middle School, in Gwinnett County, Georgia, according to Fox 5 Atlanta: Twitter

Whoever completed this assignment deserves an A+ for artistic skills and following directions. The teacher, however, deserves an F for assigning this horrifyingly tone-deaf nightmare.

Middle school teacher told his students to come up with a mascot for the Nazi Party - several parents are angry. Story on Ch2 at 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/8pQSRrJHyD — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 5, 2017

The full assignment reads:

The year is 1935 and you have been tasked with creating a mascot to represent the Nazi party at its political rallies. Think about all of the information that you have learned about Hitler and the Nazi party. You will create a COLORFUL illustration of the mascot. Give the mascot a NAME. You will also write an explanation as to why the mascot was chosen to represent the Nazi party.

Sort of difficult to imagine that someone thought this out, printed it, took it to the xerox machine and made COPIES. All without realizing how incredibly disturbing it is.

Fortunately parents spoke up. Jamie Brown, parent of an 11-year-old boy in the class, complained after finding the assignment "inappropriate" and "demeaning." "I don’t understand it, really to be honest, that we’re actually creating a mascot for an individual that murdered thousands of people," she told Fox 5. “I guess I’m the voice for the voiceless, for the kids that can’t question the authority of the teacher, can’t question the legitimacy of the assignment that’s given out."

Brown added: I can only imagine the pain of other students the pain of other students that are of Jewish descent that you would be forced to draw something that is absolutely demeaning to not only u but an entire race of people and this nation for fear of getting and for a failing grade. The Gwinnett County School District released a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta saying that while they do teach about Nazism (fair!), they did not approve the assignment, and are "addressing" the issue with the teacher who assigned it. The statement said: This assignment is not a part of the approved materials provided by our Social Studies department and is not appropriate. The school is addressing the use of this assignment with the teacher.

Hard to imagine this teacher keeping their job after this. But if they do, it could sure make things awkward at future parent teacher conferences.

Teacher: your son acts up in class and refuses to complete any of the assignments. Parent: umm, maybe that's because you once asked him to draw A MASCOT FOR THE NAZIS.

