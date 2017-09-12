Advertising

While you were sleeping last night, Ted Cruz casually liked a hardcore porn video on Twitter. Yes, you don't necessarily have to be asleep to experience a total f*cking nightmare.

The Republican Texas Senator and former presidential candidate liked a 2:20 video clip from the porn site Reality Kings, posted by a Twitter account called "Sexuall Posts."

Although the senator (or whoever runs his account) as now "unliked" the Tweet, these screenshots will live on forever:

Is he trying to give Anthony Weiner a run for his money? ABC

Heidi Cruz vibes? He certainly has a type. Huffington Post

Aaaaand we apologize if you have barfed thinking about Ted Cruz masturbating. We are so, so sorry. Truly.

On September 12th, Cruz's Communications Advisor Catherine Frazier tweeted that the offending tweet was removed by staff and reported.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

But "Sexuall Posts" is pretty stoked about their high-profile fan, and has already taken advantage of their new notoriety. Not only did they tweet at Senator Cruz to thank him for watching...

Thanks for watching ted! — Sexuall Posts 😈 (@SexuallPosts) September 12, 2017

But they changed their Twitter bio to THIS:

Sexuall Posts Twitter

Savage.

Needless to say, Twitter had a f*cking field day with this one:

This is the night that Ted Cruz became president. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017

Our prayers and thoughts for Ted Cruz this morning. Nothing is too hard for him to beat. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 12, 2017

To be fair, literally every photo of Ted Cruz looks like he just got caught masturbating. pic.twitter.com/BAcjYa0OQT — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 12, 2017

(Goes to bed at reasonable time



(Wakes up, checks timeline to see what Ted Cruz did) pic.twitter.com/AluDYSTEZL — omg we beat texas (@NaturallyKatz) September 12, 2017

Idk why, but Ted Cruz looking for porn on Twitter instead of an actual porn site is the most Ted Cruz thing I've ever heard. — Austin Greis (@Draco_Mouth_Toy) September 12, 2017

Went to bed unharacteristically early. Woke up to Ted Cruz trending for reasons trez outre. Not entirely sure what this says about insomnia. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 12, 2017

Gotta say, pretty weird how Ted Cruz ended his 9/11 the same way I did. — Dumb Idiot Riley Fox (@riley_fox) September 12, 2017

Only thing about Ted Cruz that I relate to. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 12, 2017

What kind of sick pervert was looking through Ted Cruz's Likes? — Brandon Scott Wolf (@BrandonEsWolf) September 12, 2017

On 9/11, Ted Cruz remembers the fallen towers, then erects a new one. — Chelsea Davison (@chelsea_davison) September 12, 2017

Right Now: Ted Cruz Intern who forgot to switch back to his own twitter profile before his lunch break: pic.twitter.com/aGUAK8pt1a — Hello, Friend (@MattsIdeaShop) September 12, 2017

And people are SO EXCITED to hear how Cruz is going to explain his way out of this one:

Me waiting for Ted Cruz to respond to this drama pic.twitter.com/Iy4BBHpyY6 — Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) September 12, 2017

For the first time in history, people eagerly awaiting what Ted Cruz has to say. pic.twitter.com/Pu9uGL5sHU — Mandrew (@mrandrewworrell) September 12, 2017

sometime tomorrow morning, a team of ted cruz staffers will have to outline a PR strategy for this porno thing on a whiteboard & that rules — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) September 12, 2017

This whole debacle is made even more insane when you remember that Ted Cruz went on record in 2007 to say that it should be illegal to sell sex toys and that the government should take interest in preventing masturbation. According to ABC, just last year Cruz joined other Republicans in stating "pornography ... has become a public health crisis that is destroying the life of millions."

Ted Cruz tried to make

Masturbation illegal

Then watched Twitter porn



It's even more beautiful as a haiku. — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) September 12, 2017

And although this politician has long stated that pornography goes against those "traditional family values" he claims to care so much about, Cruz's own college roommate Craig Mazin spilled the tea last year about Cruz's own masturbation habits.

Ted Cruz thinks people don't have a right to "stimulate their genitals." I was his college roommate. This would be a new belief of his. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) April 13, 2016

And after last night's fiasco, he tweeted this hypothetical that will make you want to rip off all your skin:

Now imagine Ted Cruz is doing this four feet below you in the bottom bunk bed.



Yes, my misery very much appreciates your company. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) September 12, 2017

Honestly, all this makes us miss the good ol' days when Ted Cruz was simply the zodiac killer, not some creepy lurking masturbator who wants to ban dildos.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.