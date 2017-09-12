While you were sleeping last night, Ted Cruz casually liked a hardcore porn video on Twitter. Yes, you don't necessarily have to be asleep to experience a total f*cking nightmare.
The Republican Texas Senator and former presidential candidate liked a 2:20 video clip from the porn site Reality Kings, posted by a Twitter account called "Sexuall Posts."
Although the senator (or whoever runs his account) as now "unliked" the Tweet, these screenshots will live on forever:
Aaaaand we apologize if you have barfed thinking about Ted Cruz masturbating. We are so, so sorry. Truly.
On September 12th, Cruz's Communications Advisor Catherine Frazier tweeted that the offending tweet was removed by staff and reported.
But "Sexuall Posts" is pretty stoked about their high-profile fan, and has already taken advantage of their new notoriety. Not only did they tweet at Senator Cruz to thank him for watching...
But they changed their Twitter bio to THIS:
Savage.
Needless to say, Twitter had a f*cking field day with this one:
And people are SO EXCITED to hear how Cruz is going to explain his way out of this one:
This whole debacle is made even more insane when you remember that Ted Cruz went on record in 2007 to say that it should be illegal to sell sex toys and that the government should take interest in preventing masturbation. According to ABC, just last year Cruz joined other Republicans in stating "pornography ... has become a public health crisis that is destroying the life of millions."
And although this politician has long stated that pornography goes against those "traditional family values" he claims to care so much about, Cruz's own college roommate Craig Mazin spilled the tea last year about Cruz's own masturbation habits.
And after last night's fiasco, he tweeted this hypothetical that will make you want to rip off all your skin:
Honestly, all this makes us miss the good ol' days when Ted Cruz was simply the zodiac killer, not some creepy lurking masturbator who wants to ban dildos.