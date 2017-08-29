Advertising

Hurricane Harvey has inflicted unimaginable damage on Texas, but that hasn't kept people from going above and beyond to rescue strangers from the flooding. This picture posted on Reddit is captioned, "My friends grandmother being jet ski'd out of her living room in Houston," and some commenters are pointing out that this is just the kind of inspirational photo Texans need to see right now.

One person wrote "They all look so happy. Kindness and mobility are an unbeatable combination," prompting another to respond,

Advertising

Houstonian here. I think at this point, a lot of us are tired of being sad and angry. Fuck it, rain won't stop, but we got to move forward. And there's something so amazing about seeing strangers and communities coming together to help one another. Through all of this shit, there are still things that can make you smile. Stay safe, y'all.

It's things like this that give people hope. Hang in there, Houston.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.