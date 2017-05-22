Advertising

On Friday, Theunis Botha, 51, a veteran big game hunter in Africa was crushed to death by an elephant, the Washington Post reports.

South African hunter crushed to death by elephant https://t.co/fWqUIK6Kcz pic.twitter.com/PFgzhCKsTr — MSN Ireland (@msnireland) May 22, 2017

Botha was with a group of hunters in Zimbabwe who encountered a breeding herd of elephant cows at the Good Luck Farm near Hwange National Park, according to MSN.

News24 reported that three startled elephant cows charged the group of hunters, and Botha opened fire on them, only to be caught by surprise by a fourth elephant cow that attacked from the side. That elephant lifted Botha with her trunk, and one of the hunters shot her. In a spectacular display of instant karma, she fell on top of Botha when she died, killing him, too.

Advertising

An elephant hunt picture from Botha's website. Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris

Theunis Botha had been leading guided hunting safaris in Africa since 1989, the Washington Post explained. According to his company's website, Botha was a specialist in leopard and lion hunting, and he developed a new method of using hound dogs to track big game.

Botha is survived by a wife and five children, according to News24. No word on who the elephant is survived by.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.