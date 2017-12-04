This Jesus statue has been hiding a secret in his butt for 240 years.

A Jesus Christ statue in cathedral in northern Spain was hiding a secret for 240 years in the last place anyone would ever think to look— in Jesus' butt.

God forgive me for saying this, but we can now officially confirm that Jesus literally had junk in the trunk.

The statue, called Cristo del Miserere, was being removed from the church where it was displayed to be restored, but while workers were moving it, they noticed a hidden compartment beneath a cloth that had long-covered Jesus' rump.

Inside was a hand-written letter penned in 1777 by Joaquín Mínguez, a chaplain of the Cathedral of Burgo de Osma. In it, Mínguez detailed what life was like in the community in those days, describing everything from the games they played, to the crops they grew, to the types of diseases that were common in the time.

According to The Huffington Post, the original documents have been sent to the archbishop, but copy of the letter was placed in statue’s butt for posterity.